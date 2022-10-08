Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity

TRINITY — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road, WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner reported.

First responders came to the scene and evaluated the victim. AirCare also came to the scene and airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

The RCSO says that the victim was in stable condition at the time of being airlifted to the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing.