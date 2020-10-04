 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person found shot on Farmington Drive in Greensboro
0 comments

Person found shot on Farmington Drive in Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities found a person shot in the the 3700 block of Farmington Drive Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and police had no information on their condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News