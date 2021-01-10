 Skip to main content
Person hit, killed by train in High Point, police say
Person hit, killed by train in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A person was hit by a train and killed on Sunday in High Point, according to the High Point Police Department.

West Point Avenue was closed while police investigated.

The identity of the deceased is not known. Police were working to notify next of kin.

