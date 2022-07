The Winston-Salem Fire Department reported that firefighters rescued one person while they were trying to put out a fire in a townhouse about 8 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Butler Avenue.

Forsyth County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for WSFD, said that there are no updates on the condition of the victim.

"The victim was still conscious on the last report,” Childress said.