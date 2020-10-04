 Skip to main content
Person shot at Woods of Terror thrill park in Greensboro early Sunday, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

GREENSBORO — A person attending a Halloween thrill park was shot early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., at about 12:40 a.m., according to the release.

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, was shot by an unidentified man.

The management and staff at Woods of Terror are cooperating with authorities and the investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.

Further information was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 336-641-5968.

