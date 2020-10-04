Person shot at Woods of Terror thrill park in Greensboro early Sunday

GREENSBORO — A person was arrested after firing from a vehicle in the Woods of Terror parking lot early Sunday morning, according to a Woods of Terror news release.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Woods of Terror says the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the shooter about three miles away from Woods of Terror.

“From what we could tell and what the sheriff’s department told us, there were two gunshots fired into the air, and two landed in nearby fencing while another hit one of our customers,” said Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin. “We were told that the victim and alleged shooter are both juveniles.”

Woods of Terror crew members in the parking lot said that the entire incident happened in about 45 seconds.

The crew members saw one person fire shots from a vehicle that entered the parking lot after closing. Crew members also report seeing people who were leaving Woods of Terror seeking cover behind the vehicles in the parking lot when the shots were fired.