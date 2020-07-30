Police responded Thursday morning to a shooting on Alspaugh Drive. Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Scott Doss said police responded to a call in the 500 block of Alspaugh Drive, where they found the victim lying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was still alive, according to Doss, and was taken to a local hospital.
When police arrived, according to Doss, the suspect was also on scene. That person has been taken into custody. Doss said there is no danger to the public and police aren't looking for other suspects.
No charges have been filed yet.
At roughly 8:30 a.m., there were six police cars and a forensic unit on the scene. Doss said police had been there for approximately an hour.
Doss said it appears the suspect and victim both lived at the house, along with another person.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
