PETA 'Hell on Wheels' truck targets chicken restaurant, food trucks in Greensboro this week, group says

PETA is targeting fans of chicken meat in North Carolina this week.

The organization has its "Hell on Wheels" truck scheduled to roll through Greensboro, playing recorded sounds of bird cries and covered in images of actual chickens crowded in crates on their way to a slaughterhouse.

The graphic, life-size "chicken transport" truck is expected to drive past the Viva Chicken restaurant, UNC-Greensboro, the city’s coliseum and the High Point Food Truck Rodeo from Thursday through Saturday.

In addition to squawking chickens, it will broadcast a subliminal message suggesting people “go vegan,” says People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“Behind every rotisserie chicken or fried chicken bucket is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release about the Hell on Wheels tour.

The truck has "staked out" chicken restaurants in West Virginia, Kentucky, New York City and other locations, PETA says.