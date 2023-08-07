Winston-Salem and Forsyth County appeared to dodge most of the damage from a fast-moving storm that pushed through the state Monday evening and left tens of thousands of people without power in the metropolitan Charlotte area.

In Winston-Salem, a tree that snapped near the corner of Peters Creek Parkway and Brewer Road took out a power pole and lines, causing most of the traffic signals to tumble down onto the roadway and blocking the major highway.

Elsewhere in the county, storm damage took out power to hundreds of Duke Energy customers at a time, although the total number of outages appeared to peak at about 1,700 or so in Forsyth.

It was a different story in Mecklenburg County, where more than 20,000 customers lost power, and in Cabarrus, Rowan and Iredell Counties, where each county had more than 10,000 people without power.

At 8 p.m., there were still about 1,600 Duke Energy customers without power in Forsyth County, as well as 400 in Davidson County, almost 300 in Stokes County and 400 in Guilford County. By then, the storm line had pushed east to Wake and Cumberland counties.

The bulk of the outages occurred between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and were more severe on the southwestern side of the county. At 6 p.m., there were almost 300 customers without power in Clemmons and almost 700 customers without power in an area on Brewer Road near London Lane. A cluster of outages were off Vance Road in northeastern Forsyth and the Mount Tabor area of Winston-Salem.

The downed power lines and traffic signals at Peters Creek Parkway and Brewer Road looked likely to take hours to repair, the Winston-Salem Police Department reported, as it sent out notice that the intersection would be closed.

As dusk approached, traffic was backed up on Buchanan Street between Brewer Road and Silas Creek Parkway as motorists tried to maneuver around the blocked intersection.