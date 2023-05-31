Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Work will begin Wednesday on repairs to the bridge that carries Clemmonsville Road over Peters Creek Parkway, following an accident that forced the closure of the bridge and the southbound lanes of the parkway on Friday.

Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said the goal is to have repairs finished no later than June 9.

“We have determined that the beams can be repaired and do not have to be replaced,” Ivey said. “You have to chip out the areas damaged and weld back reinforcing bars and things like that. It will be in great shape.”

A southbound truck with a hydraulic lift in the raised position struck the underside of the bridge Friday afternoon, injuring the driver and leaving a pile of rubble blocking the roadway below the bridge. Authorities closed the bridge to traffic passing over it, and both the north- and southbound lanes of the parkway. The northbound parkway lanes were reopened because the section of the bridge over that side was not damaged.

The bridge section is supported by five concrete beams reinforced with steel, Ivey said.

“All five of the beams were damaged, one severely,” Ivey said. “The most damaged beam was damaged up to and including the first layer of reinforcement. We will have to redo the reinforcing steel.”

Ivey said that while June 9 is the target date for finishing repairs, with luck the work can be finished earlier. The company that owns the truck, Carolina Disposal Service of Lexington, will be billed for the work. The Winston-Salem Police Department identified the driver of the truck as Gregory Allen Rush of Winston-Salem. Police said Rush was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Drivers on Clemmonsville Road will have to find alternate routes to their destinations, but drivers southbound on Peters Creek Parkway will be able to bypass the damaged bridge by using the Clemmonsville Road ramp to cross over and continue south.