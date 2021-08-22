Petree Road residents question sidewalk design in Winston-Salem

"I'm going to look at staff to give me the reason why we can or can't do what the neighbors want," MacIntosh said. "If there is a public safety reason, that is where I am going. I'm going to look at the research. This is not the first time this question has been asked locally or nationally."

MacIntosh acknowledged that property owners have a point of view, but that those who use the sidewalk also have a stake.

"The voice (of walkers) will be the data that has been collected over the years," MacIntosh said.

Over the years, Petree Road has seen more and more residential development, including subdivisions that feed onto the former country two-lane.

Carol Green, out walking on a recent morning from her home in the Thornhill development off Petree, said she has been terrified at times trying to walk on Petree with all the traffic.

Green said she doesn't have a preference for grass strip or no grass strip: She's just glad to get a sidewalk.

"We've been lobbying for ... 10 or 15 years to get a sidewalk, because everyone in our neighborhood who walks or exercises faces this incredible traffic on Petree," she said.