Petree Road residents question sidewalk design in Winston-Salem

Some folks who own property along Petree Road are objecting to city plans to incorporate a grass strip in between a planned sidewalk and the road, but city officials say a grass strip would be safer for pedestrians than putting the sidewalk against the curb, as the residents want.
Gary McCoy and Roger Arnolda, who both live on Petree Road, spoke against the city's plans at a recent meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council.
The homeowners said putting in a grass strip would be more dangerous for the property owners, because it would bring them close to the edge of the road when they're maintaining the strip.
"As these motorists right now are just flying past our properties, it is a bigger risk for us to maintain these grass patches after it is done," Arnolda told the council.
McCoy went door-to-door among the 13 property owners along Petree Road, he told the council, and found nine of them willing to sign a petition asking the city to reconsider. McCoy said he couldn't reach two owners, but that "no one spoke in favor of the grass strip" among the two who would not sign.
The section of Petree Road where the city plans to put in the new sidewalk looks much like the country road it used to be: It's a two-lane asphalt road with yellow stripes down the middle and no curbing or sidewalks on the sides.
Using money from the city's 2014 bond package, the city plan is to put a sidewalk on the south side of the road beyond the current end of the sidewalk at the intersection of Huntingreen Lane and Petree Road, near Mount Tabor High School.
From Huntingreen to a point a little west of the entry to the Thornhill development, the new sidewalk would measure about 2,075 feet.
Robert Prestwood, the city engineer, said incorporating a grass strip between a sidewalk and the curb is the city's standard for building sidewalks.
"It is for the pedestrian's comfort and safety so the pedestrian is not right up against the curb," Prestwood said. "The second issue is, that is where the mailboxes are. If we don't include that strip, the mailbox is in the middle of the sidewalk."
There are situations where the city has no choice but to have the mailbox post sticking up from the sidewalk, Prestwood said, "but we try very hard not to do that." One important consideration is maintaining good access for people with disabilities, he said.
McCoy told council members that one city official told him that having a grass strip is a national standard for sidewalks. McCoy was not impressed.
"This isn't a national issue, this is a local issue affecting we locals," McCoy told the council.
McCoy draws comparisons to the experience Forsyth County had recently in proposing an event center for Tanglewood Park: When the people who live near the park found out, they came out in droves to oppose the county's plan. In both cases, McCoy asserted, officials failed to get the opinions of the people affected.
The city has many stretches of sidewalk that abut the curb, the closest one to McCoy being a sidewalk on Petree that runs past Mount Tabor high School. Many other stretches of sidewalk have a grass strip, and of course most city residents have no sidewalk at all.
McCoy said some of the neighbors he's talked to don't want any kind of sidewalk, but that he and most of the signers are not in that camp. McCoy is in favor of a sidewalk that abuts the curb.
McCoy points out that putting in a grass strip would force him to maintain two more edges than his preferred solution would involve: He'd have to maintain the edge facing his yard and both edges of the grass strip.
Besides, McCoy said, people who drive down Huntingreen Lane can see unsightly areas where people are not mowing the grass in the strip.
The affected part of Petree Road is in Northwest Ward, represented by Council Member Jeff MacIntosh.
MacIntosh is promising to investigate the concerns of McCoy and the others, but isn't promising how he'll come down when it's time to walk the walk, as it were.
"I'm going to look at staff to give me the reason why we can or can't do what the neighbors want," MacIntosh said. "If there is a public safety reason, that is where I am going. I'm going to look at the research. This is not the first time this question has been asked locally or nationally."
MacIntosh acknowledged that property owners have a point of view, but that those who use the sidewalk also have a stake.
"The voice (of walkers) will be the data that has been collected over the years," MacIntosh said.
Over the years, Petree Road has seen more and more residential development, including subdivisions that feed onto the former country two-lane.
Carol Green, out walking on a recent morning from her home in the Thornhill development off Petree, said she has been terrified at times trying to walk on Petree with all the traffic.
Green said she doesn't have a preference for grass strip or no grass strip: She's just glad to get a sidewalk.
"We've been lobbying for ... 10 or 15 years to get a sidewalk, because everyone in our neighborhood who walks or exercises faces this incredible traffic on Petree," she said.
For now, Prestwood said, the project — with a grass strip — is on go once the city acquires the needed rights of way. For that, the city will be pursuing condemnation proceedings with landowners including McCoy.
"As long as there is not an issue with the budget when we bid the project, we are moving forward," Prestwood said.
336-727-7369