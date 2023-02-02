A man injured in a November traffic accident on North Point Boulevard died on Jan. 28 as a result of his injuries, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced on Thursday.

Robert Shermer Stafford, who was 85 years old and who lived in Pfafftown, died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Stafford was a passenger in a Chrysler minivan that was traveling on North Point Boulevard on Nov. 30 and failed to stop for a red light at the Bethabara Road intersection about 10:40 a.m.

The van struck a Honda Accord traveling on Bethabara Road, and that car then struck a Volkswagen Jetta that was sitting stationary in a turn lane on North Point Boulevard.

No charges have been filed in what police described as an ongoing investigation.

The minivan was being driven by Patricia McGalliard of Pfafftown, and the Honda was being driven by Ana Graciela Maroy of Winston-Salem, who had a juvenile passenger in her car. Those three people also received injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

The Volkswagen was being driven by Frances Allred Wilson with passenger William Russell Hazzard, both of Winston-Salem. They were not injured.