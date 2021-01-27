 Skip to main content
Pfafftown man wins $1 million prize using late father’s lucky lottery numbers
Pfafftown man wins $1 million prize using late father’s lucky lottery numbers

Powerball MegaMillions lottery

Customers are flocking to Carlton's Tanglewood convenience store at the corner of Clemmons and Harper roads in Clemmons to buy their Powerball and MegaMillions lottery tickets, Jan. 20, 2021 as jackpots for both are more than $700 million. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

PFAFFTOWN — A man’s lucky numbers finally paid off just months after he passed away.

“My dad passed away in March and he had some numbers that he used to play,” Kevin Halterman, of Pfafftown, said. “I dug them back up and I started playing them and those happened to be the numbers that hit.”

While at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, Halterman bought a $2 ticket.

The numbers on all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing matched, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million, for a $1 million prize.

“I just figure he helped me out a lot,” said Halterman. “I’m lucky.”

Halterman picked up his prize Monday, a total of $707,506 after taxes.

