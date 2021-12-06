Pharmacy adjusts to make sure patients have access to the latest COVID-19 treatments in Winston-Salem

The lunch break quickly approaching, pharmacist Ahunna Freeman nevertheless stood near the middle of a group of women — all masked — and patiently waited while one translated from Spanish to English and back.
Real people, caretakers all — mothers, wives and daughter who could accurately be called underserved by the medical system — had just received COVID-19 vaccines at the Southside Discount Pharmacy and they had questions.
So whatever Freeman brought from home would wait. Lives literally depend on getting shots into arms and accurate medical information into hearts and minds.
And in the event of breakthrough COVID infections — a legitimate threat — Freeman wanted every one of her patients, their extended families and the surrounding Waughtown neighborhood to know that help in the form of virus fighting monoclonal antibodies was available in the stores refrigerator.
“For whatever reason, before (very recently) the answer to the question ‘What do I do now?’ was rest, treat the symptoms and quarantine,” Freeman said. “But if you start to feel worse, go to the emergency room. That was the only option.
“Now we have antibodies. … I just need for people to know that.”
Zealous advocate
Almost since the onset of COVID, Freeman has approached protecting her patients with the zeal of a crusader. That’s partly because she’s an immigrant herself and partly because she’s built that way.
And frankly, Freeman has to speak up. Access to the best and most promising advances in medicine takes a great long while to trickle down to the uninsured working poor, immigrants and those with precious little access to the “greatest health system in the world.”
Many times, more than she’d care to count, Southside patients wind up turning to Freeman for medical advice. Standing in the well-lit and welcoming waiting area that’s been converted to a makeshift COVID prevention and treatment clinic is the only point of contact with a medical professional.
“That’s true,” Freeman said. “I wish it weren’t.”
When Big Pharma pulled off testing and mass production of vaccines in record time, Freeman and her small staff plunged into a morass of confusion and red-tape to make sure Southside Discount Pharmacy was able to offer the shots — with no guarantee of being paid right away. “I knew that would get worked out,” she said. “I wasn’t worried.”
As researchers gathered increasing amounts of information about various and evolving strains of COVID-19 — funny how science works, using real data to formulate solutions — Freeman was careful to follow along with recommendations.
And make sure her small pharmacy in the SouthEast Plaza shopping center had its place in line once shipments started rolling out.
The increasing use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID patients at risk of developing severe symptoms was of particular interest; Freeman knew that getting to a doctor was a struggle for a lot of her patients and that many could be in danger.
“It’s just really sad when someone who feels bad, tests positive and looks at you and says ‘What can I do now?’” she said.
Saving time and lives
For a time, the only way for most COVID patients to receive a dose of monoclonal antibodies was through an IV administered in a clinic or a hospital.
The antibodies, in case you don’t know, tamp down the more severe symptoms of a COVID infection and accelerate the recovery time. Both are vital for folks who punch a clock or work in factories.
Taking a half-day off from work — on top of the time needed to find and see a doctor — is a nonstarter for hourly employees. Freeman is well aware of that, too, so she jumped last month at the opportunity to stock (and administer) subcutaneous monoclonal antibodies.
(I had to look that one up, too. It means that the antibodies are given through shots rather than the more time-consuming IV lines. The four shots, two in the arms and two in the abdomen, are done in less than a minute.)
“An IV can take 90 minutes,” Freeman said. “You get the infusion and then you have to be monitored for any reactions. It’s a faster response than subcutaneous. (Shots) are still a good remedy and having them here means they’re more accessible.”
Now, Freeman and Mohamed Jalloh, another pharmacist at Southside, can prescribe and dispense antibodies at the store or in a patient’s home if need be.
That may have been a literal lifesaver for Rosa and her husband, parents of young children who both got COVID before Thanksgiving. Rosa — leaving her last name out so she could speak without fear — said she’d heard of the antibody treatment, and after getting sick wondered where (and whether) she could have it.
Freeman was able to give both Rosa and her husband antibodies shots in the store, and the therapeutic effects kicked in within a day.
“My husband, who’s not needle-friendly, went first,” Rosa said Monday afternoon. “Yes I am telling (others) about the antibodies. I don’t want anyone else to have to go to the hospital.”
To further ease time constraints, Freeman has learned to adjust the scheduling at Southside. Even though the shots take a matter of seconds — “I’m getting pretty good at it,” she said — recipients still need to be monitored for up to an hour to watch for rogue side effects.
So anyone who’s been tabbed as a candidate gets scheduled for late afternoon. That allows them to come after work and not have to hurry.
And it allows Freeman additional time for questions, answers and spreading the word about what works and what’s available.
“People just don’t know,” she said. “I’m taking it personal to make sure they know they have this option.”
