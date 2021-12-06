Pharmacy adjusts to make sure patients have access to the latest COVID-19 treatments in Winston-Salem

And make sure her small pharmacy in the SouthEast Plaza shopping center had its place in line once shipments started rolling out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The increasing use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID patients at risk of developing severe symptoms was of particular interest; Freeman knew that getting to a doctor was a struggle for a lot of her patients and that many could be in danger.

“It’s just really sad when someone who feels bad, tests positive and looks at you and says ‘What can I do now?’” she said.

Saving time and lives

For a time, the only way for most COVID patients to receive a dose of monoclonal antibodies was through an IV administered in a clinic or a hospital.

The antibodies, in case you don’t know, tamp down the more severe symptoms of a COVID infection and accelerate the recovery time. Both are vital for folks who punch a clock or work in factories.

Taking a half-day off from work — on top of the time needed to find and see a doctor — is a nonstarter for hourly employees. Freeman is well aware of that, too, so she jumped last month at the opportunity to stock (and administer) subcutaneous monoclonal antibodies.