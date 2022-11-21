Philip Stack once saved a woman's life at Chick-fil-A. Earlier this month, he helped save someone else

Running a marathon, in the event you’ve neither attempted nor wanted to cover the 26.2 miles, is not easy.

Months of training are required. The body hurts — a lot — and the mind can wander. Pulling out, stopping short, taking a DNF (Did Not Finish), can at times seem the wisest choice

“It definitely wasn’t easy,” said Phillip Stack, a 29-year-old who grew up in Davidson County and was a first-timer at the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Nov. 12.

Stack’s race was more complicated than the other runners, though. Unlike the 1,069 others who ran, he had to help save a life

And it wasn't his first time doing so.

Keeping cool

Stack, an athletic trainer who lives in Charlotte, is calm and even-keeled.

So it came as no surprise to those who know him that for a second time, when presented with a potential life-and-death situation, he managed to keep his wits about him.

“That’s just his demeanor,” said Bob Stack, Phillip’s father and a retired captain with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. “That’s just how he is.”

The first time came in 2018. The younger Stack was in graduate school at the Citadel in Charleston, S.C.

To help make ends meet, he’d taken a part-time job at a Chick-fil-A. A customer started gasping for air and turned blue. She was choking and couldn’t draw a breath.

Choking, by the way, is the fourth leading cause of accidental injury death in the United States with more than 3,000 reported each year, according to the National Safety Council. Of those, nearly half were older than 70 and most incidents involve food.

Knowing what to do, while remaining calm, is crucial.

When Stack realized what was happening, he went immediately to the stricken customer, grasped her from behind and administered the Heimlich maneuver. It worked, he said, exactly as billed in basic first aid.

“I’m just glad I had some training,” he said. “She was a regular customer, and it had a happy ending.”

'Didn't seem right'

His training kicked in a second time during a recent marathon in Charlotte.

Stack was at mile 20 or 21 — he’s not exactly sure as “it all blends together at that point” — when he noticed a runner in front of him who seemed to be in distress.

“Something just didn’t seem right,” he said.

Some runners continued their race; Stack and two others stopped immediately.

The distressed marathoner, he said, fell backward suddenly. He managed to catch her before she hit the pavement and stretched her out, making sure her airwaves were clear.

Some of the woman's friends and family happened to be close by, and they were able to provide some basic information. A Charlotte police officer quickly summoned an ambulance.

“I just helped settle her and tried to help keep things calm,” he said.

In the excitement, Stack never caught the woman’s name. Once she was safely in the hands of EMTs, he picked up where he left off.

Stack finished 399th out of the 1,069 who started with a time of 4 hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds — a great accomplishment but one that pales when compared to what he encountered on the course.

“It was definitely eye-opening,” Stack said. “Some things are more important than trying to hit a goal or a time.”

As for having to keep his cool in an emergency twice in five years, Stack has a simple response.

“Hopefully, there won’t be a third time,” he said, “but if there is, I’ll be ready.”