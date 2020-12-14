Photo from restaurant with unmasked patrons draws backlash against Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board member

A member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education used her social media page over the weekend to slam a fellow board member for going to a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last week, exposing a rift on the board in a school year marked by tumult and unprecedented challenges.
“I am using my bullhorn and publicly shaming her. How dare she be so selfish and entitled?” Andrea Bramer wrote about Dana Jones on a now-removed Facebook post. “So she risks our lives so she can enjoy hers. Perfect behavior for a public servant? Really?”
Bramer was responding to a Facebook post from Jones’ husband, David, who posted a photo of a band performing at Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet, S.C., on Dec. 10. Several people were standing near the stage in front of the ‘80s cover band, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters. David Jones tagged his wife in the photo and later added in a comment that they had a separate table away from the crowd, but within listening distance. Dana Jones was not in the photo. From the angle of the photo, it appears many of the people standing near the stage were not wearing masks and not socially distanced.
“Dana never left our table in the restaurant,” David Jones wrote, adding that he was wearing a mask when he took the photo. He noted that based on his post, people have accused his wife of recklessness and poor leadership.
Though some medical experts have warned against people eating in restaurants and bars, nothing in David Jones’ photo indicates they violated any state or county protocols.
Dana Jones said she respects Bramer as a colleague but was disappointed that she took to social media to blast her.
“I think I would’ve appreciated Ms. Bramer, if she had concerns and wanted to clearly understand where I was and what was going on, picking up the phone and asking me, ‘Dana, where are you?’” Jones said.
Jones explained that she and her husband were eating in the restaurant portion of Dead Dog Saloon and because the band had a funny name and played music from the ‘80s, he took a photo and posted it on Facebook.
Asked about the optics of a school board member being tagged in a photo of a nightlife scene while COVID-19 cases are surging, Jones said: “At the time, we were being safe and following guidelines. I did not think people would spin it and skew it in such a hateful way.”
Jones said some people have looked at the photo and created a false narrative that she was among the group of people in front of the band without a mask on.
“Once we clarified that I was not in there, that I was in the restaurant, we couldn’t believe that people couldn’t let that go,” she said. “As a sane and rational adult, if I were doing something wrong, I wouldn't put it on social media.”
Bramer and Jones have opposing views on reopening schools. In July, Jones was the only member of the nine-person board to oppose the school district starting in fulltime remote learning, saying that she preferred schools start with a mix of in-person and remote learning, known as Plan B.
About 6,000 students have since returned to in-person learning under a staggered reopening plan that started in October.
After a pause of several weeks, the reopening plan is scheduled to start again with the return of several more grades on Jan. 11. Bramer is the only current board member to vote against that plan, which may be subject to change based on rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers.
Bramer attends board meetings remotely while Jones attends in person with a mask.
Bramer said that after the photo appeared, she heard from teachers who were outraged. She accused Jones of going to South Carolina to circumvent North Carolina COVID guidelines, which are more restrictive than South Carolina's. For instance, there is no capacity limit at restaurants in South Carolina.
Because of those looser guidelines, Bramer said she thinks Jones is putting people at risk and wants her to quarantine before visiting schools.
Travelers from other states do not have to quarantine once inside North Carolina.
Jones said she would not quarantine before visiting schools or before Tuesday's board meeting.
"I followed all the rules and the protocols. I wore a mask. I socially distanced. I was with my family who lives in my home," she said.
School spokesman Brent Campbell said the district has shared safe practices with the board and staff members but they are guidelines, not directives.
Because of their stances, both Jones and Bramer have been criticized by people in the community with different views on reopening. Often, the rhetoric turns harsh.
A Facebook page that advocates for returning to school, Winston-Salem and Surrounding Areas - Let the kids go back to school, posted a photo of Bramer's house with the street address after someone on the page posted about showing up at her house in a "car drop-off line" to protest her vote against reopening.
Board chairwoman Malishai Woodbury did not return an email seeking comment.
