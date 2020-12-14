Photo from restaurant with unmasked patrons draws backlash against Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board member

Though some medical experts have warned against people eating in restaurants and bars, nothing in David Jones’ photo indicates they violated any state or county protocols.

Dana Jones said she respects Bramer as a colleague but was disappointed that she took to social media to blast her.

“I think I would’ve appreciated Ms. Bramer, if she had concerns and wanted to clearly understand where I was and what was going on, picking up the phone and asking me, ‘Dana, where are you?’” Jones said.

Jones explained that she and her husband were eating in the restaurant portion of Dead Dog Saloon and because the band had a funny name and played music from the ‘80s, he took a photo and posted it on Facebook.

Asked about the optics of a school board member being tagged in a photo of a nightlife scene while COVID-19 cases are surging, Jones said: “At the time, we were being safe and following guidelines. I did not think people would spin it and skew it in such a hateful way.”

Jones said some people have looked at the photo and created a false narrative that she was among the group of people in front of the band without a mask on.