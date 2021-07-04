 Skip to main content
Photos: 51st Annual Southeast Old Threshers' Reunion in Denton
The 51st Annual Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion kicked off Wednesday with a tractor ride featuring about 400 people on 200 tractors riding a 9-mile route from Denton Farm Park to downtown Denton. Along the way they circled through Mountain Vista Health Park to entertain the residents. In town they stopped at First Baptist Church for lunch on the grounds. The Tractor Ride donates proceeds from the event to charity, with money this year earmarked for North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry. The annual reunion runs through Monday. Get more details at dentonfarmpark.com. Find more photos at Journalnow.com.

