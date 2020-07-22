A crew has spent four days removing BB&T Ballpark signage at the ballpark and will spend about a week installing the new Truist Stadium signs to reflect the name change.
Photos: Ballpark gets new signage
Walt Unks
Who paid for the signs ?
