Photos: Drive-thru Ash Wednesday service

The winter storm expected to come through Forsyth County on Wednesday night could be the worst this season for the area, with more power outag…
Forecasters say another round of freezing rain is coming our way. The storm is expected to arrive during the early morning hours on Thursday w…
Winston-Salem police have identified the man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments on 12th Street.
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and…
Missing Davidson County girl may be with sexual predator, officials say. Teen met person online, deputies say
A missing 14-year-old girl may be with a person she met online, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
A city man died in a single-car wreck on Somerset Drive Wednesday morning, said Winston-Salem police, who shut down the road for more than fou…
Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you think.
Five Black Winston-Salem firefighters have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem and fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo allegi…
Mike Coe, dubbed the "Mayor of Trade Street" for his efforts to revitalize what had become a street of empty storefronts, died Tuesday, his fa…
PETA alleges cruel treatment of monkeys in research project involving Wake Forest med school professor
The animal welfare group wants the university to investigate. Wake Forest said the experiment wasn't conducted at the medical school or by medical school researchers.