PHOTOS: Glenn beats Mount Tabor 48-25
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
Maurice Trevon Evans Jr., 15, is charged with murder in the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. Evans is being tried as an adult in the case.
Apartments, retail planned for site in East Winston. New development will be on site of former dry cleaner
30-unit complex to be built on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Third and Fourth streets.
The box cutter was confiscated, school officials said.
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business at gunpoint Wednesday evening.
Bonuses of $700 or $500 will be given in two installments as a way to retain employees in a tight labor market.
The boy accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at Mount Tabor High was shot nine times over the summer, his attorney said.
Q: I read in the Winston-Salem Journal that three of our school board members voted against the mask mandate. Will you please identify these members?
Police: Four charged after break-in at Deacon Ridge apartments; resident fires gun, scares off suspects
Winston-Salem police arrested four Greensboro men Wednesday following gunfire at Deacon Ridge apartments in the city’s northwestern section, a…