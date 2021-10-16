 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Glenn beats Mount Tabor 48-25
PHOTOS: Glenn beats Mount Tabor 48-25

Glenn Mount Tabor football

 Walt Unks, Journal

Glenn wide receiver Chaney Fitzgerald scores a touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Camden Coleman in the third quarter of Friday night's game at Mount Tabor. The No. 3 Bobcats knocked off the No. 6 Spartans 48-25 in a key Central Piedmont 4-A matchup. 

