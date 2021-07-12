Pianist Peter Kairoff to headline first concert of 2021 Music Carolina SummerFest in Winston-Salem

After canceling its summer music festival last year due to the pandemic, Music Carolina SummerFest will make its return in August kicking off with a performance by pianist Peter Kairoff.
Kairoff will perform an evening of solo piano works by Schubert, including the haunting Sonata in A-minor; the rarely heard Huettenbrenner Variations; and selections from the Impromptus and the Moments Musicales.
Music Carolina SummerFest will celebrate its 14th season with an array of concerts in different locations throughout Winston-Salem, offering a range of musical styles such as classical, jazz and opera, as well as dance.
In addition, there will be two free Classical Conversations presentations at Piedmont Music Center as part of the summer music festival. These 45-minute discussions of SummerFest programs will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with Peter Kairoff and at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 with James Allbritten.
The Music Carolina SummerFest concerts are sponsored by Music Carolina. Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick are the summer music festival’s artistic directors.
All concerts will be held indoors. Most audience sizes won’t be larger than 100 people.
“We’re super excited about starting up again this year,” Mount said. “It feels really good. Most organizations nationally are starting to come back and do live music.”
He said that Music Carolina SummerFest relies on local artists.
“We’re featuring the best talent of this area and North Carolina,” Mount said. “We’re really North Carolina focused.”
Concert tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for ages 6-18. Tickets are on sale at www.musiccarolina.org.
The concert schedule:
Aug. 3 – Kairoff at the Keyboard, 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center.
Aug. 7 – The Great American Songbook: “At Last,” 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, featuring Martha Bassett, vocals; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Ken Wilmot, trumpet; Federico Pivetta, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums.
Aug. 14 – From Operetta to Ragtime: Music at the Turn of the Century, 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Moravian Church. The artists of Piedmont Opera explore music in America at the dawn of the 20th century.
Aug. 18 – Jazz Classique: “Beethoven and His Teachers,” 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, featuring John Mochnick, piano; Roberto Orihuela, vibraphone; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums. Jazz Classique celebrates Beethoven’s 251st birthday in this tribute concert with works by Beethoven, Haydn, Albrechtsberger and Salieri.
Aug. 20 – An Evening of Dance, Music & Art, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at SECCA, featuring Christina Soriano, Janice Lancaster and Monet Beatty, dancers-choreographers; Matt Kendrick, bass; Tom Caufield, guitar; and Larry Weng, piano. Audience members will move to three locations at SECCA for a brief and distinct music and dance performance event at each spot.
Aug. 31 – Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev, 7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Music Center, featuring Dmitri Vorobiev, piano; Jennifer Curtis, violin; Lucas Scalamogna, violin; Simon Ertz, viola; and Eli Kaynor, cello. The newly-established Eno Quartet will collaborate with Dmitri Vorobiev, a faculty pianist at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. The program includes “Blueprint”, composed by Caroline Shaw, a North Carolina native and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; Beethoven’s String Quartet Op. 18, No. 6, and concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s lush and lyrical Piano Quintet No. 2.
