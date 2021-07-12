Pianist Peter Kairoff to headline first concert of 2021 Music Carolina SummerFest in Winston-Salem

After canceling its summer music festival last year due to the pandemic, Music Carolina SummerFest will make its return in August kicking off with a performance by pianist Peter Kairoff.

Kairoff will perform an evening of solo piano works by Schubert, including the haunting Sonata in A-minor; the rarely heard Huettenbrenner Variations; and selections from the Impromptus and the Moments Musicales.

Music Carolina SummerFest will celebrate its 14th season with an array of concerts in different locations throughout Winston-Salem, offering a range of musical styles such as classical, jazz and opera, as well as dance.

In addition, there will be two free Classical Conversations presentations at Piedmont Music Center as part of the summer music festival. These 45-minute discussions of SummerFest programs will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with Peter Kairoff and at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 with James Allbritten.

The Music Carolina SummerFest concerts are sponsored by Music Carolina. Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick are the summer music festival’s artistic directors.

All concerts will be held indoors. Most audience sizes won’t be larger than 100 people.