Picnic shelter fire destroys setting for happy memories at Washington Park

People walking into Washington Park did a double-take Monday as they passed by the spot where a picnic shelter burned to the ground on Sunday.

Kamaiya Truesdale, an 8-year-old, started crying as she stood beside the charred framework of what was left of the shelter and said that her brother had just had his fifth birthday there.

Her dad, Mykjuan Truesdale, said the picnic area was where he took his first date. Truesdale said he was "hurt and lost for words" to see it gone.

"Why or how?" he said. "This is a place where a lot of people bring their kids to come do stuff here, and we have family functions at times, and why would anybody want to set this on fire?"

Officials don't know that the fire was arson. William Royston, the director of recreation and parks for Winston-Salem, said he's at a loss to speculate what might have caused the fire but said it was a shame given the effort the city has been making in recent years to upgrade maintenance and amenities at the city's parks.

"There is enough concrete and metal for grills to be used safely," Royston said. "I suspect it is not grill related. I would not want to say it is arson, but we get vandalism in parks for a number of reasons."

The Winston-Salem Fire Department would report only that the fire was under investigation when asked Monday if the cause of had been determined.

The fire department posted a video on its Twitter feed showing the shelter fully engulfed by flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

On Monday, workers were still busy on the brand-new picnic shelter right beside the one that burned. In fact, when Truesdale first saw the ruins of the old shelter, he assumed that the city had torn it down in favor of the new one. Then he saw the charred boards and realized it didn't look like a demolition.

The 2018 bonds approved by Winston-Salem voters earmarked $2.5 million for improvements at Washington Park. The bonds more generally spent $31 million for recreation and parks throughout the city, and that was on top of another $31 million designated from the 2014 bond issue.

"For the first time, we have invested a lot of money in our parks and facilities, making our city a better place to live, work and play," Royston said. "It is heartbreaking sometimes."

The fire at the Washington Park picnic shelter came just hours after another fire at an unoccupied house on the other side of town kept firefighters busy.

In that fire, which was reported at 2:58 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a vacant house in the 2700 block of North Patterson Avenue.

The house was fully engulfed by flames and destroyed.

The cause of that fire is unknown as well. Firefighters said they were also checking to see whether there might be any connection between the two fires.