Piece of Reynolds, Forsyth architectural history gone with home's demolition

It was listed for sale for $1.59 million in October 2016, with the price being reduced to $1.49 million in August 2017 and then to $1.19 million in June 2019.

The Realtor.com listing described the residence as having "breathtaking Foyer with original marble floor, new gourmet kitchen, library, office and large master suite on main-level with his and her bath. Master closet addition. Six fireplaces. Enclosed heated pool. Guest house. Rose garden. Wonderful home designed for entertaining. Additional lot available."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ceberio said the owner bought the property "not knowing exactly what they would do with it. They explored all options, including rehabbing it."

"They had three different engineers come out to talk with them about what they would need to do to bring it up to code. It was in really poor shape, and that was part of the reason it was on the market for such a long time.

"The estimates they got were upward of $1 million to repair the property and bring it back up to its glory days," Ceberio said. "It was deteriorating to the point it was absolutely necessary to make renovations, though it wasn't condemnable."

Ceberio said the owners "salvaged what they could ... they want some of the items to go to good places."

Background