Forty-five years ago, Don Armitage and Sally Gant put out a call for singers to audition for a small choral ensemble they were starting.

To their astonishment, 60 people showed up.

They pruned the choir to 24 singers, and after a first rehearsal at First Presbyterian Church, they looked at each other and asked: "Now what do we do?"

What Armitage and Gant did was create a choir of plumbers, teachers, lawyers, housewives, doctors and bankers that stirred the soul of the community with madrigals, masses, spirituals and anthems.

On Sunday, the Piedmont Chamber Singers will give their final concert at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road. The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Staring at a shrinking base of donors, the group's board of directors decided last summer that it was time to disband the choir, which through the years became known for its elaborate madrigal dinners at Wake Forest University and annual candlelight Christmas concerts in Historic Bethabara.

"When we started, there were almost no other companies like us,'' Armitage recalled recently while reminiscing with Gant. "As 45 years have gone on, others have grown up around us."

"We see that as a bit of a legacy," Gant chimed in.

"That's something we would have appreciated," Armitage said.

Both music directors at local churches, Armitage and Gant began chatting one day about the need for a chamber choir in Winston-Salem, one that would perform secular and sacred music.

"It was over a game of bridge and probably a few glasses of wine," Gant said about the conversation that launched the choir.

"And popcorn," Armitage interjected.

The idea took hold. They posted flyers around the city calling for singers to join a group that will "place emphasis on balanced, sophisticated ensemble singing and will set for itself the highest music standards."

Then, and it is now, many of the members sing in their respective church choirs.

Armitage is retired after serving as music director at First Presbyterian and Augsburg Lutheran churches and Gant is the music director at Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Lewisville.

The chamber choir has stuck with 24 members, with a blend of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses singing a diverse and challenging repertoire that has included Handel's "Zadok the Priest," a coronation anthem that will be performed at King Charles III's coronation on Saturday; Haydn's "Nelson Mass," Randall Thompson's "Testament of Freedom" and Aaron Copland's "In the Beginning."

"This has been an opportunity to do music that I wouldn't be able to do anywhere else," said Jayson Snipes, who has been the choir's conductor for eight years. He is also the music director at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, the choir's home base.

"We never shied away from things that were difficult," Armitage said. "We had very good choral singers. Our point when we started is that we'd do only music that 24 singers could do successfully and authentically."

The group also commissioned some pieces.

About 300 singers have sung with the group in its 45 years. Some of them will sing on Sunday.

Sunday's concert will be a greatest hits of sorts, with the choir singing selections from the past.

Dan Forrest's “Non Nobis, Domine,” which is intended to be performed at the end of a major work, will close the program.

Armitage and Gant suspect that something will grow out of the group; perhaps a few singers will branch out and form their own ensemble.

"It's bittersweet," Gant said. "It's caused us to revel in the history of what we've done."

