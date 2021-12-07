Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other living conditions. HAWS officials say they act promptly on complaints.

Julisa Murphy says she felt vindicated last month when a maintenance worker from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem saw a bedbug in her duplex apartment at Piedmont Park public housing.
Murphy said she's been telling anyone who would listen that she had a bedbug problem, one so bad that she said she and her three girls had to sleep on air mattresses on the floor, to no avail: The bugs still came.
"It started a little over a year ago," she said. "I was here for eight or nine months without it being an issue."
Inspectors from both the housing authority and the city have been on the property over the past year, Murphy said, but said they could find no bedbugs. Part of the problem, she said, is that inspectors have insisted they have to find live bedbugs to determine that there is a problem.
Murphy has collected the bugs she has killed and shown them to management of the complex and to city inspectors. The apartment is owned and managed by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.
When an inspection found bedbugs Nov. 19, Murphy said the housing authority treated the apartment. Murphy said it is usually hard to get maintenance done in a timely fashion.
Bruce Bailiff, the housing inspector supervisor for the city, acknowledged that city inspectors have to find live bedbugs before they can issue the order for the property owner to clean up the problem.
"We have to see them in the unit," Bailiff said, referring to the bedbugs. "They have to be alive in the unit. What we are looking for is an infestation in that unit. Otherwise, someone can go to a friend's house that lives a mile away and bring in bedbugs, and claim they are there."
Bailiff said that while there are signs of bedbug activity other than live bugs, his inspectors need to know that the infestation is current and active, hence the need to find the bugs.
It's the same if city inspectors are handling a roach complaint, Bailiff said.
"If they are dead, there is nothing that says there is an infestation," Bailiff said.
Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the housing authority, said he could not comment on any specific resident's situation because of privacy guidelines. He said he was disappointed to learn that Murphy has complaints but that he is "confident in our team and in our response to Ms. Murphy."
"Anytime pest activity is reported or detected, we engage pest-control technicians to assess and treat," Cheshire said. He added that since bedbugs don't enter a home on their own, residents have to be vigilant in inspecting furniture, bedding and clothing before bringing it inside, and should make an immediate report when they are found.
Cheshire said the housing authority provides residents with information about housekeeping practices. Murphy said that the authority conducts housekeeping inspections from time to time, and acknowledged that she has been cited for housekeeping problems.
Bailiff said the first time his office visited the Murphy apartment was on Feb. 15, in response to a complaint about roaches and bedbugs.
Bailiff said roaches were found, but no bedbugs. An inspection case was created for the roach infestation as well as for the apartment having no working smoke or carbon-monoxide detectors.
The case was closed on April 20 after the complaints were addressed, he said.
On June 29 another roach infestation was reported by Murphy to city inspectors, Bailiff said. A new case was created and closed out on treatment. About a month later, on July 27, a complaint was made to city inspectors that the air conditioner in the unit was not working. A new case was created, Bailiff said, adding that the complaint also included repairs needed to a kitchen cabinet.
When bedbugs and a broken thermostat were reported on Oct. 22, Bailiff said, city inspectors found no bedbugs and determined that the thermostat had already been fixed.
City inspectors do not fix problems they encounter when inspecting HAWS or private properties, but order the owner to make repairs.
For Murphy, frustration with the housing authority goes beyond bedbug problems. Murphy said that two of her three girls are constantly picked on by other children living in the complex. She's called police and on occasion charges have been filed against other juveniles, she said, but a long-term solution has so far been out of reach.
Housing authority officials say that its housing communities are designed as independent living sites that operate like private apartment complexes. What that means is that they are not funded or staffed to offer counseling or conflict intervention, Cheshire said.
"When we become aware of a conflict, we try to work with residents to offer relocation to another unit or to an alternative housing community," he said.
Meanwhile, Bailiff said that his advice for anyone tackling a bedbug problem, or any other complaint, is to make a paper trail.
"Report it to the property manager," Bailiff said. "It can be by snail mail, text, or email. Make something that can prove you reported it."
What renters need to understand is that a property owner needs a "reasonable period of time" to fix a reported problem, he said.
The printed record provides that information, he said.
"If you send an email to the property owner and say, 'hey, I have got a broken window, and I would like that fixed in one week' ... it gives you a standard to judge compliance," Bailiff said.
A property owner may want to negotiate the time for doing a repair, and that's fine too, Bailiff said, "but make sure everything is in writing."
"If you leave it wide open, the property manager can say he's still working on it," Bailiff said. "Put it in writing and have a reasonable compliance date."
Leslie Campbell, Murphy's friend, also lives at Piedmont Park and has seen first-hand the problems Murphy has dealt with, she said.
"She tried to go down to the rent office to take them the bedbugs she found, because they said she didn't have them," Campbell said, recounting one of Murphy's earlier efforts to get treatment. "They told her the bedbugs have to be alive. Who is going to pick up a live bedbug and take it down to the rent office?"
Bedbug infestations can leave behind stains or leftover blood, said Frank Fowler, the vice president of McNeely Pest Control in Winston-Salem. But those signs can stay around after the bugs have been exterminated, he said.
"You really have to look for live eggs or insects to tell if the infestation is still active," he said.
Cheshire acknowledged that as one of the housing authority's older sites, Piedmont Park has conditions that can be "less than ideal."
In recent years, the HAWS focus has been on creating mixed-income communities such as Camden Station, the Oaks at Tenth and others.
Recently, the housing authority obtained a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant that will involve the demolition and redevelopment of the Cleveland Avenue Homes site and its replacement by what Cheshire called "a beautiful, inclusive affordable mixed-income community."
That leaves the solution hanging for a complex like Piedmont Park or the Crystal Towers high-rise housing block, Cheshire said.
Murphy said she's running out of patience and may leave.
"I just can't do any more," she said. "All I honestly wanted was a fair shot."
336-727-7369