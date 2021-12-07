Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other living conditions. HAWS officials say they act promptly on complaints.

"We have to see them in the unit," Bailiff said, referring to the bedbugs. "They have to be alive in the unit. What we are looking for is an infestation in that unit. Otherwise, someone can go to a friend's house that lives a mile away and bring in bedbugs, and claim they are there."

Bailiff said that while there are signs of bedbug activity other than live bugs, his inspectors need to know that the infestation is current and active, hence the need to find the bugs.

It's the same if city inspectors are handling a roach complaint, Bailiff said.

"If they are dead, there is nothing that says there is an infestation," Bailiff said.

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of the housing authority, said he could not comment on any specific resident's situation because of privacy guidelines. He said he was disappointed to learn that Murphy has complaints but that he is "confident in our team and in our response to Ms. Murphy."