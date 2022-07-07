'Piercing-sucking' pest: First NC infestation of invasive lanternfly is in Forsyth County

North Carolina’s first known infestation of the highly invasive spotted lanternfly appears to be contained within a five-mile radius in eastern Forsyth County, state officials said Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re being pretty proactive with treatment so the places that were heavily infested that we knew about have already been treated and knocked down,” Amy Michael, agricultural pest survey coordinator with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, told the Winston-Salem Journal in an interview at Kernersville’s Beeson Road Park.

The affected area is in Kernersville near Interstate 40, extending to the Guilford County line.

The spotted lanternfly, native to China, is a “piercing-sucking insect” that, while feeding, produces copious amounts of a sticky substance known as honeydew, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“This buildup of honeydew attracts stinging insects like wasps and ants and can cause black, sooty mold to grow on infested plants as well as homes and businesses, reducing property values,” the department says.

In some cases, professional removal and clean-up can cost thousands of dollars.

The first U.S. discovery of the spotted lanternfly was in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. North Carolina is the 12th known state to experience an infestation.

In summer, they are identifiable by the black spots on their wings and splashes of bright red.

N.C. impact

The pest poses a particular threat to grapes and, by extension, North Carolina’s $2 billion wine industry.

When feeding on grapes, spotted lanternflies reduce the fruit’s sugar content and weaken vines to the point where they can no longer survive freezing temperatures, Michael explained.

“In heavily infested areas, untreated vineyards can be completely destroyed in three years,” she said.

North Carolina is home to more than 500 vineyards and about 200 wineries.

Experts also are concerned about spotted lanternfly exposure to another Tarheel agricultural staple: the state’s $115 million Christmas tree industry.

While the pests don’t feed on pines, they could lay their eggs in the branches, Michael noted. That could turn the 5 million North Carolina Christmas trees shipped and sold annually into potential insect super-spreaders, carrying those eggs throughout the eastern U.S., where they would hatch as usual in the spring.

“Other states don’t want it, obviously, so we’re trying not to share it,” Michael said of the state’s eradication efforts.

Spotted lanternflies also are harmful to apple, maple, oak, walnut and willow trees, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Along for the ride

Experts say it’s no surprise North Carolina’s first infestation was discovered along I-40.

The pest will lay eggs on any flat surface, including vehicles, which can end up carrying them along on unexpected road trips.

“The spotted lanternfly is a hitchhiker and will go wherever human activity takes it,” Bill Foote, director of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Plant Industry Division, said. “We believe this population started out as a hitchhiker from another state.”

One of the spotted lanternfly’s favorite habitats, the so-called tree of heaven, is often found along roadsides and at the edge of forests, offering ready access for lanternflies who have hitched a ride from out of state, Michael said.

She joked that she finds the name of the tree, also an invasive species from China, to be “kind of satirical because it smells like rotten peanut butter.”

While the infestation appears mostly contained to one area for now, the state plans continue its search and eradication efforts.

“We are asking residents of North Carolina to help find other hitchhikers,” Foote said. “(And) we will have staff in the area until we are satisfied we have found all discoverable spotted lanternfly or heat exhaustion halts our progress.”

Go to www.ncagr.gov/slf for more information on spotted lanternfly in North Carolina or to report a sighting.