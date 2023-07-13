The pesky spotted lanternfly is back for a summer sequel in the Triad.

Technically, the hitchhiking insects never left the area. A new brood emerged in the spring from eggs laid last fall.

The first winged adult of 2023 was observed June 30 in Kernersville, said Amy Michael, agricultural pest survey coordinator with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDCS).

That’s the site of North Carolina’s only known infestation, which was first confirmed about the same time last year.

NCDCS monitored the eggs throughout the winter and observed the first hatching during the last week of March, Michael said.

“Licensed NCDCS applicators were out in the field the next week to utilize a knock-down insecticide in areas where egg densities were high,” she added in an email. “This was timed not only to maximize control when the pests are just hatched and clustered together, but also to occur before (lanternfly) host plants begin flowering, protecting pollinators.”

Chief among those host plants is the spotted lanternfly’s favorite, the “tree of heaven.”

The sleuths searching for the insect stay on the lookout for the invasive tree, which also is considered a natural nuisance despite its name. The tree of heaven — like the lanternfly, native to China — once was a staple for urban landscaping because it grows rapidly, doesn’t attract most insects and is largely free of disease.

But, like kudzu, another product of Asia now synonymous with the South, the tree of heaven’s aggressive spread crowds out native plant species wherever it grows.

Financial threat

The spotted lanternfly is a “piercing-sucking insect” that, while feeding, produces copious amounts of a sticky substance known as honeydew, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The buildup attracts stinging insects like wasps and ants and can cause black, sooty mold to grow on infested plants and buildings. In some cases, professional removal and clean-up can cost thousands of dollars.

The pest poses a particular threat to grapes and, by extension, North Carolina’s $2 billion wine industry.

When feeding on grapes, spotted lanternflies reduce the fruit’s sugar content and weaken vines to the point where they can no longer survive freezing temperatures, Michael explained.

In heavily infested areas, untreated vineyards can be completely destroyed in three years, she added.

North Carolina is home to more than 500 vineyards and about 200 wineries.

Experts also are concerned about spotted lanternfly exposure to another Tarheel agricultural staple: the state’s $115 million Christmas tree industry.

While the pests don’t feed on pines, they could lay their eggs in the branches, Michael noted. That could turn the 5 million North Carolina Christmas trees shipped and sold annually into potential insect super-spreaders, carrying those eggs throughout the eastern U.S., where they would hatch as usual in the spring.

Fighting back

NCDCS teams have begun pesticide treatments aimed primarily at tree of heaven concentrations in the infestation area, which appears to be contained within a five-mile radius of where the first lanternfly was discovered not far from Interstate 40, near the border of Forsyth and Guilford counties, Michael said.

The teams of two to four people, equipped with backpack sprayers, are traveling in state vehicles and will only come on property whose owners have signed a form approving the work.

Dye used in the treatments will temporarily turn the trunks blue before absorbing into the tree.

“This product will provide control of (lanternfly) feeding on tree of heaven for the rest of this year,” Michael said.

The trees have finished flowering for the season, so the treatment won’t be a risk to bees and other pollinators, she noted.

Teams may also use herbicide to knock out some tree of heaven clusters, Michael added.

Experts say it’s no surprise North Carolina’s first infestation was discovered along I-40.

The pest will lay eggs on any flat surface, including vehicles, which can end up carrying them along on unexpected road trips.

The first U.S. discovery of the spotted lanternfly was in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. North Carolina is the 12th known state to experience an infestation.

In summer, they are identifiable by the black spots on their wings and splashes of bright red.

For more information or to report sightings of spotted lanternflies, visit ncagr.gov/plantindustry/Plant/entomology/SLF.htm