Pilot Mountain blaze expected to grow to 900 acres

A wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park grew to about 500 acres by midday Monday. It is expected to cover as many as 900 acres with controlled burns aimed at creating breaks in the blaze to keep it from spreading beyond a perimeter established by firefighters, an N.C. Forest Service spokesman told the Winston-Salem Journal on Monday evening.

“It has been increasing throughout the day,” said Jimmy Holt, forest service ranger for Guilford County, in an interview at the foot of the smoke-shrouded mountain. “We have good, solid containment lines around the base of the mountain. That’s where we’re going to hold it at and catch it. “

Forest service firefighters began setting the controlled fires Monday, he added.

“That’s going to keep it on state park property, keep it on the mountain,” Holt said. “We want homeowners to understand it’s not going to leave park property, and no homes or private property is in danger at this time.”

No buildings within the park, including the visitor center, are threatened, he added.

“We’ve taken measures to triage those structures to create good, defensible space on those,” Holt said.