Pilot Mountain blaze has now burned more than 1,000 acres

A wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park grew to more than 1,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is about 20% contained, officials said, and is burning only inside the park.

No buildings have been damaged.

Controlled burns are aimed at creating breaks in the blaze to keep it from spreading beyond a perimeter established by firefighters, an N.C. Forest Service spokesman told the Winston-Salem Journal.

“We have good, solid containment lines around the base of the mountain. That’s where we’re going to hold it at and catch it," said Jimmy Holt, forest service ranger for Guilford County, in an interview at the foot of the smoke-shrouded mountain Monday.

Forest service firefighters began setting the controlled fires Monday, he added.

“That’s going to keep it on state park property, keep it on the mountain,” Holt said. “We want homeowners to understand it’s not going to leave park property, and no homes or private property is in danger at this time.”

Holt reiterated earlier reports that the fire, which started Saturday near the park’s Grindstone Trail, was “human caused in some form.” Law enforcement officers will investigate in an effort to pinpoint what sparked the blaze, he added.