Pilot Mountain couple plead not guilty to federal charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A husband and wife from Pilot Mountain entered not guilty pleas in federal court on Wednesday to charges in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
Christopher Raphael Spencer and Virginia Marie Spencer appeared Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. via video conferencing. A federal grand jury indicted the couple on several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building.
Christopher Spencer, who was 40 when he was arrested in Kernersville in January, was the first North Carolina resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Federal authorities said Spencer was an enthusiastic participant in storming the building. According to court documents, authorities said Spencer did a Facebook livestream where he is seen encouraging people to kick open the doors of the U.S. House chamber and yelling obscenities as police approached the mob inside an area in the Capitol.
Hundreds of people came to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential race. They falsely believed that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Rioters assaulted 139 law-enforcement officers and caused millions of dollars worth of damage in the Capitol building, including broken windows.
In a statement of facts connected to Spencer's arrest, federal authorities said video showed Spencer in the Crypt at the Capitol, where he was part of a large crowd being held back by police officers. Spencer on the video says the crowd "stormed the Capitol, bro ... pushed the cops out of the way, everything ... took it over," according to authorities.
Spencer's video also shows Spencer, along with the crowd, chanting "Who's House? Our House!" and "Stop the Steal!" repeatedly, authorities said. The video also shows Spencer entering the corridor where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is located. Authorities said Spencer can be heard asking where Pelosi's office is but going with his companions into Statuary Hall instead.
According to a criminal complaint, Virginia Spencer told investigators that she and her husband decided to go to Washington, D.C. as part of a caravan organized by ENoCh, a Twitter personality. The Spencers met up with a caravan but ultimately drove by themselves to Washington, where they parked and walked to a rally in support of former President Donald Trump.
When Trump talked about marching to the Capitol, Virginia Spencer said she and her husband made their way to the building. She said she and her husband entered the Capitol building because they were forced to do so by the pressure of a crowd behind them that was pushing forward. After being in there 15 minutes, she said they left through the first exit they could find.
Investigators said that video footage from the Capitol incursion does not show the Spencers actively looking for an exit. They said footage shows Virginia Spencer using her phone inside the building in what appeared to be an effort to record the events. Virginia Spencer wore a gray knit cap, a black facemask and a jacket with an anti-gun-control message: "F*** gun control," with the letters F and K formed by weapons positioned accordingly.
Christopher and Virginia Spencer have both been released on their personal recognizance, and the next court date will be May 27.
