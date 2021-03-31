Pilot Mountain couple plead not guilty to federal charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Spencer's video also shows Spencer, along with the crowd, chanting "Who's House? Our House!" and "Stop the Steal!" repeatedly, authorities said. The video also shows Spencer entering the corridor where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office is located. Authorities said Spencer can be heard asking where Pelosi's office is but going with his companions into Statuary Hall instead.

According to a criminal complaint, Virginia Spencer told investigators that she and her husband decided to go to Washington, D.C. as part of a caravan organized by ENoCh, a Twitter personality. The Spencers met up with a caravan but ultimately drove by themselves to Washington, where they parked and walked to a rally in support of former President Donald Trump.

When Trump talked about marching to the Capitol, Virginia Spencer said she and her husband made their way to the building. She said she and her husband entered the Capitol building because they were forced to do so by the pressure of a crowd behind them that was pushing forward. After being in there 15 minutes, she said they left through the first exit they could find.