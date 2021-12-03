 Skip to main content
Pilot Mountain fire 90% contained; cost at $364,000
Pilot Mountain State Park fire

Firefighters with the N.C. Forest Service staged equipment Thursday at the Pilot Mountain State Park visitors center. On Friday, crews continued the process of removing burning, dead and dying trees that could act as fuel.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Nearly a week after being sparked by a campfire in an unauthorized area, a wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park was 90% contained as of late Friday afternoon.

A total of 28 firefighters were on-site Friday, said Jimmy Holt, Guilford County ranger for the N.C. Forest Service. That’s down from a peak of 82 earlier in the week, according to a daily report from the National Interagency Coordination Center.

The report also noted that firefighting efforts at the park so far have cost $364,000.

The fire, which started near the Grindstone Trail, covered 1,050 acres, an area Holt said made up about half the park. Firefighters on Friday continued the process of removing burning, dead and dying trees that could act as fuel.

The forest service reported Thursday that a fire in Stokes County at Sauratown Mountain, which burned Nov. 9-14 and reignited this week, was 100% contained. Fire service personnel will continue to monitor the site. That blaze also was caused by a campfire, investigators concluded.

Holt said Friday that while the investigation into both blazes continues, the chances of identifying who was responsible for the campfires that caused them is slim.

“No one’s going to fess up to it,” he explained. “It would be a matter of someone coming forward and saying, ‘I was stupid. I did it,’ and that’s not very likely."

No one was injured in either fire. No structures at Pilot Mountain were damaged, and the park remains closed.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

