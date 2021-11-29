Pilot Mountain fire fills air with smoke in Winston-Salem

That smoke people are smelling around parts of Forsyth County is coming from the wildfire burning on Pilot Mountain and not from an in-county location, emergency officials were saying on Monday.
The officials said they've gotten multiple reports about the smell of smoke and the haze in the air in parts of the county but said people should not assume a fire is nearby and call 911.
Officials said residents should call 911 only if there is an actual incident involving smoke and visible flames.
