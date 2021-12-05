Pilot Mountain fire inspired sense of community

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Jackie Faries couldn’t help but look up toward Pilot Mountain as he left church Wednesday evening.
He’d been watching the mountain — more specifically, the bone-dry trees and brush inside the 3,800-acre state park surrounding the famous stone knob — burn for three days and nights, consuming increasingly large tracts.
A fire line, built years earlier as part of a large controlled burn, protected his home near the foot of Pilot Mountain, so he wasn’t particularly concerned. He was more concerned with the firefighters and foresters working feverishly to contain it.
“We prayed for them,” he said. “Thank God nobody lost property or got hurt or worse.”
Yet as he gazed up, Faries took a few seconds to take in an awful, terrifying and oddly beautiful sight.
“At night it almost looked like a Christmas tree,” he said.
'Looks a lot better'
Pilot Mountain has been for centuries a guidepost and a totem for Native Americans and generations of settlers moving into the Piedmont.
Saura Indians, the earliest inhabitants, called the Big Pinnacle — the iconic rocky 200-foot knob sitting 1,400-feet above the surrounding valley — “Jomeokee,” which loosely translates to “Great Guide” or “Pilot.”
It was first mapped in 1751 by Peter Jefferson and Joshua Fry, 25 years before Peter’s son Thomas penned the Declaration of Independence.
Ever since, it’s been a focal point for the region and was privately owned for most of the 20th Century. A paved road to the summit, a swimming pool and a metal staircase on the side of Big Pinnacle were built in the 1940s and '50s.
“I remember going up with my grandpa on those stairs when I was 9 or 10,” said Joy Essick, 79, Faries’ girlfriend. “It nearly scared me to death. Going up wasn’t so bad, but coming down was terrible. It was so steep.”
In 1968, a visionary group called the Pilot Mountain Preservation Fund raised $682,500 to buy 2,000 acres that would become the 14th park in the state system.
“I’m glad they did,” Faries said. “I’ve always loved that place.”
It’s a sentiment widely shared, and no wonder then that the fire was the topic of conversation for most of the week.
“We’ve seen fires before,” Faries said. “Nothing like that though. I could sit in my bed and watch it through the window.
He motioned to Essick, who was helping with yard work, and asked what she remembered of an earlier fire.
“It was that controlled burn,” she said. “Maybe 2012.”
That’s when foresters, the caretakers of the park, intentionally set a small fire to remove brush and fallen trees that could feed bigger fires in the future. That fire went rogue and burned some 800 acres before it was contained.
As part of the clean-up, crews built fire lines — barrier areas cleared of vegetation likely to burn — familiar to Faries and other homeowners who live within sight of the knob.
“We can see the fire line through (the backyard) there, so I wasn’t too worried (about his home burning),” Faries said. “It’d take a lot more for it to get here.”
All last week, as officials adjusted upward the number of acres burning and the percentage of the fire contained, area residents could do little other than watch and hope.
“Thank you firefighters … We are praying for you,” read the marquee outside Shoals Elementary School, which sits nearly in the shadow of the mountain.
Fire has long posed a risk for people living in wooded areas; many rural fire stations still have outsized Smokey the Bear signs that warn of the danger relative to conditions. Burn bans, particularly during dry and windy weather, are not uncommon.
But last week’s fire, even after a smaller one last month on Sauratown Mountain, took even old-timers by surprise.
Careless campers who’d set up in an unauthorized area, officials said, were responsible. An investigation is underway, and if by some minor miracle a culprit (or culprits) can be identified and convicted, perhaps they’ll be held financially responsible for all (or part) of the costs of containment.
The firefighting efforts at the park have cost $364,000 in state money.
Toward the end of the week, when it’d become apparent that firefighters had gained the upper hand, the fascination and dread had slacked off.
“It looks a lot better,” said a trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol who had stopped in a scenic overlook off U.S. 52. “We spent a lot of time (earlier) trying to keep people out of the park and off the road where they stopped to take pictures.”
Officials announced Saturday the fire was 100% contained.
Pitching in
As is always the case following any disaster — natural or manmade — fears in the nearby community gave way to a sense of wanting to help in any way possible.
Churches and civic groups rallied to deliver food and water to firefighters. Local businesses and nonprofits set about organizing donations and fundraisers to benefit the park; the Allegacy Credit Union donated Thursday $10,000 to a nonprofit called Friends of the Sauratown Mountains to help with the recovery effort.
That dovetailed nicely with a campaign already underway to ask the Legislature early next year to approve a Pilot Mountain State Park specialty plate to raise even more.
A Pilot Mountain plate would slot in next to several dozen already available, including veterans’ groups, service and advocacy organizations and, oddly, something called the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament.
Any recognized 501(c) 3 nonprofit can petition for a specialty plate; the Legislature typically will approve a design once 300 people have committed to the $30 purchase price, with $20 of that going back to the nonprofit.
“We checked around to make sure there was no will (from other park groups),” said Debbie Vaden, president of the Friends of the Sauratown Mountains. “Once we knew there was none, we moved ahead.
The minimum 300, at $30 each, would raise $9,000, $6,000 of which would flow back to helping the park recover.
“It really is the gift that keeps on giving,” Vaden said, “as long as people renew the plates.”
(The Truliant Foundation on Friday announced it would cover the $30 fee for the first 300 people to sign up for such a specialty plate. Nice. Very nice. Work through the Friends of the Sauratown, web link below, if you're interested.)
That, too, is good news to longtime residents such as Faries and Essick. Watching the fire grow — and living so near it — has reaffirmed notions about being good stewards of nature.
“It won’t be the same for a long, long time,” Faries said.
