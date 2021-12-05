Pilot Mountain fire inspired sense of community

But last week’s fire, even after a smaller one last month on Sauratown Mountain, took even old-timers by surprise.

Careless campers who’d set up in an unauthorized area, officials said, were responsible. An investigation is underway, and if by some minor miracle a culprit (or culprits) can be identified and convicted, perhaps they’ll be held financially responsible for all (or part) of the costs of containment.

The firefighting efforts at the park have cost $364,000 in state money.

Toward the end of the week, when it’d become apparent that firefighters had gained the upper hand, the fascination and dread had slacked off.

“It looks a lot better,” said a trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol who had stopped in a scenic overlook off U.S. 52. “We spent a lot of time (earlier) trying to keep people out of the park and off the road where they stopped to take pictures.”

Officials announced Saturday the fire was 100% contained.

Pitching in

As is always the case following any disaster — natural or manmade — fears in the nearby community gave way to a sense of wanting to help in any way possible.