Pilot Mountain has new park superintendent

Jason Anthony is the new superintendent of Pilot Mountain State Park, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

Anthony succeeds Matt Windsor, who served as park superintendent since 2008 and moved to Hammocks Beach State Park in 2021.

Anthony has a deep understanding of the Sauratown Mountains, having served as a park ranger at Hanging Rock State Park since 2003.

During his time at Hanging Rock, Anthony supervised the lake swim area and served as lead law enforcement and boundary management ranger.

“Jason is known across the state parks system as one of our most knowledgeable and well-rounded rangers,” said North District Superintendent Kristen Woodruff in a statement. “As superintendent, his familiarity with the Sauratown Mountains, park operations of a highly visited park and his demonstrated leadership will make for an easy transition and great new leadership for Pilot Mountain State Park.”

