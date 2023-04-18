A basic Tuesday. But with anticipation in the air.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The old saw, repeated since the first souvlaki changed hands in the agora, has it that entrepreneurs have to spend money to make money. Buy for a dollar, sell for two.

Personally, I wouldn’t know. Too much stress, too little start-up capital; I’m more than happy to continue on as a W-2 employee.

Anyhow, the fine folks in Pilot Mountain are putting that adage to the test this weekend for the inaugural Pilot Mountain Outdoors Adventure Expo, a three-day festival showcase of outdoor recreation featuring guided hikes, climbing walls, food trucks, concerts — Old Crow Medicine Show headlines Saturday evening — and downtown street festivals.

Makes sense, too, as anyone gazing south from the festival can catch a glimpse of Pilot Mountain and its surrounding 3,800-acre park — one of the most visited in the state park system with close to 800,000 annual visitors.

Most of those people are day trippers who plan outings around the spectacular views from an instantly recognizable 200-foot knob Saura Indians called “Jomeokee,” which loosely translates to “Great Guide” “Pilot” and/or “Look, Marge we’re almost home” as motorists wind down I-77.

Factor in nearby Hanging Rock State Park, total visitation pushes past 1.5 million.

The best part for merchants, gas station owners, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs … all of those people bring wallets.

Organizers and sharp-eyed civic boosters certainly know that, as evidenced by a marketing pitch floated on the Expo’s social media presence:

“Nestled between Pilot Mountain State Park and Hanging Rock State Park, with close proximity to Stone Mountain State Park, the Town of Pilot Mountain could certainly be considered the basecamp for outdoor activity in Surry County.”

Heck, 18th-century European settlers recognized the opportunity presented by geology and geography.

The area where Pilot Mountain State Park now lies was first mapped in 1751 by Peter Jefferson and Joshua Fry, 25 years before Peter’s son Thomas penned the Declaration of Independence.

Ever since, it’s been a focal point for the region and was privately owned for most of the 20th century. A paved road to the summit, a swimming pool and a metal staircase on the side of Big Pinnacle were built in the 1940s and ‘50s.

The state, too, got in on the act after being prodded by the citizenry. In 1968, a group called the Pilot Mountain Preservation Fund raised $682,500 to buy 2,000 acres that would become the 14th park in the state system.

More recently, voters approved in 2016 a statewide $75 million bond referendum for 45 park projects, including a $4 million visitors center that opened at Pilot Mountain in 2020.

Spend some to make some. It’s a smart decision and this weekend’s Expo looks to be a wise investment.

Aviation company set to add jobs

GREENSBORO — Perhaps more so than public entities, private companies know that they need to invest in themselves to prosper.

Proof comes in the announcement of a $13 million expansion of an outfit called TAT Piedmont Component Services at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The company, which touts itself as one of the world’s largest independent aviation maintenance facilities in the world, is planning to buy additional equipment and machines in an expansion that state officials say will create 85 new jobs with an average annual salary of $52,000.

Spend some to make some.

19-year-old killed in collision

WINSTON-SALEM — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-car collision late Thursday in which a driver apparently ran a red light, police said.

Samantha Burgin, of King, was driving a 2012 Nissan Juke on Oak Hollow Road just after 11 p.m. when her car was hit by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 21-year-old Cedric Thomas Glenn of Rural Hall.

“(The Dodge) unlawfully entered the intersection with a steady red light in their direction of travel and struck (Burgin’s car) on the driver side,” Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

The intersection of Old Hollow Road and Stanleyville Drive was closed for about 90 minutes to allow investigators from the city’s Traffic Enforcement Unit to work.

No charges had been filed by early Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Burgin is the ninth person killed in an automobile crash in Winston-Salem so far this year.