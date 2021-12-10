 Skip to main content
Pilot Mountain State Park to reopen. Firefighting cost tops $500,000.
  • Walt Unks

Pilot Mountain Fire from Monday

Three weeks after a campfire sparked a blaze that eventually burned more than 1,000 acres, Pilot Mountain State Park will begin reopening Saturday.

The Yadkin River section of the Surry County park will be the first to open Saturday morning, said N.C. State Parks spokeswoman Katie Hall, while most of the rest of the park will be accessible to visitors Monday.

Only the Pinnacle Trail will remain closed until a protective fence — the only structure damaged by the fire — can be rebuilt, Hall noted, adding that supply chain issues have prevented the park service from getting the type of lumber needed for the project.

The Ivy Bluff, Bean Shoals and Hauser Road accesses will open Saturday. The main entrance on Pilot Creek Road will remain closed until Monday.

Fire burns along the lower sections of Pilot Mountain, late Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night and is expected to burn 900 as foresters set back fires to protect houses below the mountain.

The N.C. Forest Service reported that the blaze was 100% contained Dec. 4, but firefighters remained on site to remove dead trees that could fuel flare-ups. Those firefighters have left the park, and the parks service is managing the remnants of the blaze.

"There are a few smoldering spots that our staff is still monitoring," Hall added.

The cost of fighting the fire is now at $513,000, according to a report Friday from the National Interagency Coordination Center.

The fire, which started near the Grindstone Trail, covered about half the park, according to Jimmy Holt, the forest service's Guilford County ranger. He added that it's unlikely authorities will be able to identify the person responsible for the campfire that started the blaze.

The setting sun illuminates plumes of smoke from Pilot Mountain State Park, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in North Carolina. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, has burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night.
The wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park caused damage to over 1,000 acres by Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Pinnacle, N.C.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

