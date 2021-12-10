Pilot Mountain State Park to reopen. Firefighting cost tops $500,000.

Pilot Mountain Fire from Monday

Three weeks after a campfire sparked a blaze that eventually burned more than 1,000 acres, Pilot Mountain State Park will begin reopening Saturday.

The Yadkin River section of the Surry County park will be the first to open Saturday morning, said N.C. State Parks spokeswoman Katie Hall, while most of the rest of the park will be accessible to visitors Monday.

Only the Pinnacle Trail will remain closed until a protective fence — the only structure damaged by the fire — can be rebuilt, Hall noted, adding that supply chain issues have prevented the park service from getting the type of lumber needed for the project.

The Ivy Bluff, Bean Shoals and Hauser Road accesses will open Saturday. The main entrance on Pilot Creek Road will remain closed until Monday.

The N.C. Forest Service reported that the blaze was 100% contained Dec. 4, but firefighters remained on site to remove dead trees that could fuel flare-ups. Those firefighters have left the park, and the parks service is managing the remnants of the blaze.

"There are a few smoldering spots that our staff is still monitoring," Hall added.