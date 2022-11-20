Pilot reported engine trouble before deadly Winston-Salem crash

The pilot of a plane involved in a deadly crash Saturday told the control tower at Smith Reynolds Airport his aircraft was experiencing engine trouble, a federal investigator said Saturday.

As the Piper PA30 Twin Comanche approached the Winston-Salem airport from the west, preparing to land, “the pilot communicated, saying that he wanted to circle the airport for a second attempt,” said Pete Wentz, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. “During the circling maneuver, the aircraft lost control and impacted.”

The pilot, Joe Kreher Jr., and his wife, Patty Kreher, both of Freeburg, Illinois, died in the crash. No one else was on the plane.

Freeburg is a suburb of St. Louis, where Saturday’s flight originated.

The couple planned on visiting their son and grandchild, who live in Winston-Salem, for Thanksgiving and had made the trip by plane several times before, a family member told FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The son, Brian Kreher, declined to comment when contacted by the Journal Sunday.

Joe Kreher, president of General Machine Inc., also in Freeburg, is the founder of a limited liability corporation listed as the owner of the aircraft, which has been in service for more than 20 years, according to registration records.

The twin engine plane crashed just after 11 a.m. near a residential neighborhood along Jeketer Drive, which is just west of the main runway at Smith Reynolds. No one on the ground was injured and no buildings were damaged, officials said.

The flight began at St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, according to Flightradar 24, a flight recording app. The plane landed in London, Kentucky, an hour and 45 minutes later after making a loop around the airport, according to data on FlightAware.com.

When asked whether the stop in Kentucky was planned, Wentz replied, “not that I know of,” while adding that he had been in contact with the airport manager there.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating at the crash site along with representatives from the manufacturers of the plane and its engine, Wentz said.

Wentz added that he would submit a preliminary report to the NTSB within about two weeks. The complete investigation could take up to seven months, with a final report released in 12 to 18 months, he noted.

In addition to scrutinizing the wrecked plane, Wentz said procedure calls for looking into the pilot, including a review of flight certifications, medical background and other factors.