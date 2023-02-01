Piney Grove residents appeal for accountability during Winston Weaver fire prayer service

Dozens of current and former residents of the Piney Grove community gathered at a church Tuesday night to thank God for their deliverance from the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire, and appeal for answers to the questions they still have about the calamitous blaze.

They met at Piney Grove Baptist Church exactly one year since many of them looked out from their homes to see bright orange flames and dark smoke reaching into the night sky.

The blaze destroyed the plant on the southeast corner of their small neighborhood in northern Winston-Salem. With some 600 tons of ammonium nitrate stored on the site, officials worried about a potentially catastrophic explosion that could have dwarfed a 2013 Texas explosion that killed 15 and damaged or destroyed 150 buildings.

And the little Piney Grove neighborhood would have been near the epicenter.

One thing Piney Grove residents want people to take note of is that their community was there before Winston Weaver built its plant in 1939. It's often said that the plant came before the residents nearby, but in the case of Pine Grove that's just not true, former resident Mary Correll Williams told those attending.

"My concern is the environment and the testing of the soil," she said after the prayer service had ended. Williams said she still owns land in the neighborhood, and wants to know if the fire could affect people who live on that soil in future years to come.

Sabrina Webster, one of the organizers of the service, invited the 50 or so in attendance to share their stories.

Over and over, people talked about the tight-knit character of their community, the deep family ties, and how their neighborhood is rich in the experiences and values that shaped their upbringing.

Now, Webster said, the community is ready to go forward in meeting city officials and trying to get answers to their questions.

Jason Torian, a community organizer with the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League, or BREDL as it is known, said that when his group first met with residents, it learned that people had concerns ranging from possible health and environmental impacts to concerns over a lack of communication, both during the event and in the months afterward.

People want accountability for what happened both from the city and the Winston Weaver plant owners, he said.

"The fire should have been preventable," Torian said, stressing that the 2013 Texas explosion should have warned local people about the dangers they faced.

While no lives were lost in the Winston-Salem fire, many people in a one-mile radius had to temporarily leave their homes, and businesses in the zone were temporarily closed.

Air quality suffered because of the plume of smoke from the fire and water quality in nearby creeks was compromised because of fire runoff.

Piney Grove residents will get a chance to talk to city officials Wednesday night, when they will be attending a 6 p.m. public meeting at the Hanes Hosiery Community Center on Reynolds Boulevard.

"We must hang in there and not take no for an answer," Minister Karen Blue told the gathering.