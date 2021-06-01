Plane crashes in Stokes County

A plane crashed Tuesday evening in the Pinnacle area of Stokes County, authorities said.
The plane crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m., the Stokes County 911 center said. The plane came down somewhere along Volunteer Road, the center said.
The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
No further details were available.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
