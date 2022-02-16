Plane crashes into tractor-trailer, bursts into flames on I-85 near Lexington. Pilot is killed, truck driver had minor injuries, trooper says.

A twin-engine plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South near Lexington on Wednesday, said the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m.

Video from the scene appears to show the plane in flames. It was identified by the FAA as a Beechcraft Baron.

The pilot was killed in the crash, said N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Moultrie said.

Authorities said the plane was leaving the Lexington/Davidson County Airport when it crashed into the rear of the truck.

Benjamin Nelson, who drove by the scene and shot video of the plane burning, said the crash was at the end of the runway.

He also said the truck and the plane were unrecognizable as he drove past Wednesday evening.

I-85 South between exits 91 and 88 was expected to remain closed into the night Wednesday.

Authorities say the FAA will need to investigate before the road can reopen.