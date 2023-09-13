Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said Wednesday it is moving forward with a second delayed health-care facility, this time placing its Eye Institute in the former Inmar Intelligence headquarters in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter.

The institute is geared toward enhancing services from Baptist's ophthalmology department. Baptist will move existing services from the main campus to the institute, such as research and medical education.

Baptist’s ophthalmology department currently sees around 100,000 patients each year.

In August, Baptist confirmed it was proceeding after more than 13 years on an ambulatory surgical center off its main Ardmore campus.

But first, the health-care system must obtain state regulatory approval for $34.7 million in projected cost overruns that would nearly double the initial $38.7 million capital investment plan.

When Baptist initially disclosed plans for the Eye Institute in November 2019, the expected location was in the mostly undeveloped section of the research park south of Salem Parkway.

In October 2020, Atrium announced the institute would be in Phase II southern section of IQ as part of its initial $2.8 billion infrastructure commitment to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

That commitment also includes a planned $450 million care tower that will house an emergency department, operating rooms and adult intensive care units, along with radiology, pathology and other related services.

However, IQ officials began considering the 242,000-square-foot Inmar location at 635 Vine St. after Inmar announced in May 2021 its plans to take about 177,000 square feet in the One West Fourth tower in downtown.

At that time, Inmar represented about 25% of the workforce in IQ.

Baptist said Wednesday that the Inmar location "will allow for a shorter construction time and a larger footprint."

The 635 Vine building is noteworthy for its five-story atrium lobby, abundant natural light, modern finishes, flexible floorplates and ample surface parking.

Eye Institute role

“This new facility will allow us to provide the same outstanding care, but in a more comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr. Craig Greven, an ophthalmologist at Baptist and chairman of ophthalmology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

“The prevalence of diseases, such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts, have all increased as our society continues to age, so this extra space will enable us to care for even more patients.

"Treatments for eye diseases and conditions have become much more complex, and having a dedicated site for these advanced treatments will improve patient outcomes.”

Although Atrium and Baptist have said the institute "represents a major investment in Winston-Salem," it has not disclosed a capital investment projection.

The systems said Wednesday that "substantial funding" is coming from Atrium with the remaining funds being raised through a philanthropic campaign that already has received commitments from community members.

“The financial support of our community is crucial to make this truly a world-class facility and we are grateful to everyone who will partner with us to make this project a reality,” said Lisa Marshall, chief philanthropy officer for Baptist.

Among services planned for the institute are: ophthalmology clinic space; full operating rooms for all types of ophthalmology-related cases; procedure rooms and support spaces; diagnostic imaging and laser suites; and optometry exam areas.

IQ next steps

Graydon Pleasants, who retired June 30 after 20 years as IQ's head of development, said in an October 2022 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal that “innovation districts are founded on the reality of constant change and the ability to evolve.”

“We are constantly re-imagining the use of space and placemaking to maximize collaboration in a rapidly transforming digital world,” Pleasants said.

Pleasants said the delays, while challenging, have not led to any projects being eliminated because of increased costs or decreased interest from potential tenants.

“It’s up to us to manage the expectations in a way that doesn’t impede their growth,” Pleasants said.

“In broad strokes, we’re trying to refine our strategy of always having space available. Today, if you want space, we have space.”

In Phase II, however, there may be less speculative building space and more waiting to start construction after tenant commitments are made.

“We do have some existing product available — 635 & Vine comes to mind — and other lab space to address immediate growth needs, and then be able to deliver new buildings so that our users will not experience any delays,” Pleasants said.