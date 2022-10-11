Planned Winston-Salem multifamily residential campus has new developer

The developer of the West Edge shopping center campus in western Forsyth County has sold two tracts off Robinhood Road to a Raleigh group that is taking over the multi-family residential component.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, WF/CP West Edge Apartments LLC paid a combined $2.47 million for one full tract and a portion of a second tract.

The company is listed with an address of 8210 Creedmoor Road, Suite 102, in Raleigh.

The seller is West Edge MF LP, an affiliate of Adams Property Group, a real-estate investment and asset management firm based in Charleston, S.C.

One of the sold properties is a vacant 23.63-acre tract.

The other property is 4.7 acres at 5422 Robinhood Road, which is on land formerly owned by Robinhood Baptist Church. In June, the church sold what was identified as Lot 1 to West Edge LP for $425,000.

"Adams Property Group are developing the retail shopping center and brought in a partner, Woodfield, to oversee the development of the multifamily" property that will contain 285 units, said Jack Coupland, Adams' executive director of Acquisitions & Development.

"The multifamily will be under construction in the coming weeks."

West Edge MF LP officials could not be reached for comment on the property transaction.

The adjacent West Edge shopping center is in pre-leasing status.

The retail part of the development would be anchored by a 48,387-square-foot Publix grocery store, along with 19,800 square feet of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel. The website lists 12 retail sites ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet.

Landscaping work for the shopping center site is underway.

The project, as initially unveiled, would feature 290 Class A units in seven multi-family residential buildings on the southwest part of the property.

A statement on the West Edge website says "access and infrastructure will be shared with 290 Class-A multifamily units, to be constructed adjacent to the retail development."

"Together, the $80 million walkable, mixed-use project will be known as West Edge."

According to a Stimmel Associates site map submitted in February 2020, there would be three 38,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 30 units, along with two 44,100-square-foot residential buildings each containing 31 units, and two 45,800-square-foot residential buildings, each containing 35 units.

The Adams website has not indicated whether the units will be apartments or condominiums.

The development would feature a 15,400-square-foot clubhouse.

Adams officials said on the website that a primary attraction for building West Edge is the households in Brookberry Farm, a 795-acre, high-end development just south of the proposed mixed-use site.

The West Edge shopping center is across the street from elements of The Village at Robinhood multi-use development.

It will be Publix’s third store in Forsyth County. The chain has stores at 34 Miller St. in Winston-Salem and 3150 Gammon Lane in Clemmons.

Publix also has one store each in Boone, Greensboro and High Point.

The grocery chain said in a brief statement that “an opening date is still to be established.”

“This surrounding submarket is very fertile for continued high-income, single- and multi-family residential growth,” said Raymond Collins Jr. with Collins Commercial Properties Inc.

Collins said commercial development generally follows new rooftops, and not the reverse.

“While Harris Teeter’s sales volumes started slower than anticipated across Robinhood Road, its sales have built steadily over time,” Collins said.

“Therefore, it is no surprise to see the announcement of a second grocery anchored shopping center development in the immediate area of Harris Teeter, albeit with an unknown date for groundbreaking and opening, since Publix, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods all target the same middle- to upper-income customer profile.”

The Village at Robinhood opened in 2007 with a Harris Teeter grocery store as anchor tenant, along with a BB&T branch, McDonald’s restaurant and Walgreens as outparcels.

It was sold in July 2012 for $15.9 million to investors from Knoxville, Tenn. The campus also features 192 apartments developed by Chris Parr of Greensboro.

There are other single-family residential developments in the area.

Adams’ initial investment in the Winston-Salem marketplace occurred in September 2020 when it paid $4.7 million to purchase the 4.03-acre Summit Station shopping center property at 121 Jonestown Road.

Adams also owns a Monster Self Storage site at 5109 Robinhood Village Drive.