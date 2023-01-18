Plans unveiled for historic Oliver farm property in downtown Winston-Salem near Salem Parkway

The story of Peter Oliver, a Black potter in the Moravian community at Old Salem who went on to earn his own freedom in 1802, will be celebrated in a new urban park that will be built on land he farmed just south of Salem Parkway.

With Oliver's descendants proudly looking on Wednesday, architect and designer Walter Hood showed off his designs for the Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery that will go up as soon as the Creative Corridors Coalition behind the effort can raise the money.

Hood said the outdoor gallery, covered by a wooden, oval lattice-style roof, will be a place for people to not only gather and enjoy the space, but also to learn about history, even the uncomfortable aspects of Winston-Salem's past.

It matters so much that the park is being built on the Oliver farm, Hood said.

"To actually have something real, tangible, goes a long way," Hood said. "When you are talking about something that is invisible, people have a hard time trying to construct something around it. But the narrative here is that the site is a real site ... something happened on that land."

When people stand on the elevation, see the site and learn its history, he said, it reinforces "a spiritual connection to a place."

Oliver was born into slavery in 1766 in Virginia, and was in Bethania as a hired laborer by 1784. Fearful that his owner in Virginia might sell him, he asked Moravians to buy him, which they did in 1786. He was baptized the same year, and lived and worked in the Single Brothers' House in Salem. He learned the making of pottery with the Moravians, at a time when that was a major commercial activity here.

Oliver bought himself free around 1800, but it was not an easy process: His plan, carried out with the help of other Moravians, involved moving to Pennsylvania, where slavery was illegal, for a short time. Back in Salem as a free man, he married and raised a family. He also farmed, and died in 1810.

Researchers from Old Salem Museums & Gardens’ Hidden Town Project discovered in 2017 that the Oliver farm was located just south of Salem Parkway along the Strollway, in the area where the park is being established.

One of Oliver's descendants is NBA star Chris Paul, who played for Wake Forest University before pursuing his pro basketball career. Paul's mother, Robin Paul, talked on Wednesday about her hopes for the project.

"This is just an exciting time for all of us — the Oliver family and the Winston-Salem community," she said. "This is not just for the Oliver family, this impacts all of us."

Another Oliver descendant, Hobart Jones Sr., said that the finding of the Oliver land "shed a light on us that we didn't even have a clue about."

"We are not just doing it for my family or somebody's family," he said. "We are doing it because we think we've got a story to tell, right now, right now, right now."

Brenda Fulmore, the executive director of Creative Corridors, said that the total cost of the project would be "less than $10 million and more than $6 million." Fulmore said the capital campaign to raise the money is still operating for now in a quiet phase of asking for contributions, but officials said anyone who wants to give can do so now on the group's website.

Hood is the creative director and founder of Hood Design Studio in Oakland, Calif. He is also a professor of landscape architecture and environmental planning at the University of California at Berkeley. His work has won many prizes.

Hood is no stranger to Winston-Salem, having carried out the design of the Strollway bridge that spans Salem Parkway just north of the site of the Oliver park.

The Creative Corridors Coalition was formed in 2010 and worked closely with state and local transportation officials to bring enhancements to the Salem Parkway reconstruction and other associated projects.

The group raised money toward improvements that have included the twin arches over U.S. 52 at Research Parkway, the Strollway bridge and the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge.

In 2019, the City of Winston-Salem acquired the Bankruptcy Court property near the future site of the Oliver park. The Bankruptcy Court building is now occupied by MUSE Winston-Salem, formerly the New Winston Museum.

PHOTOS: Unveiling of the designs for the Peter Oliver Pavilion Gallery