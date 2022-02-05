Plant fire illuminates historical risks faced by communities of color

When emergency responders knocked on doors and blasted loudspeaker announcements Monday night pleading with neighbors of a fertilizer plant to flee their homes as fire consumed the facility, the moment reinforced a reality firmly rooted in a historical racism.
Low-income residents and people of color have long been — and continue to be — most likely to live near and be adversely impacted by industrial operations.
The consequences of that proximity include unhealthy air, contaminated drinking water and exposure to dangerous toxins.
The Winston Weaver Co. fire, which broke out Monday and continued to burn through the week, illuminated the ultimate threat posed by living close to industrial facilities.
“At the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said Wednesday.
That literal powder keg was within 1,000 feet of the closest homes in one of several neighborhoods flanking the site. When emergency officials recommended — but never mandated — an evacuation within a one-mile radius of the plant Monday night, it covered an area with more than 6,000 residents.
“That’s just mind-boggling,” said Cynthia Villagomez, professor and program coordinator of history at Winston-Salem State University.
What’s not surprising is who those residents were, added Villagomez, who has extensively studied the impacts of redlining on communities and chairs Winston-Salem’s African American Heritage Initiative Committee.
Nearly 6,000 residents live in the three U.S. Census tracts that touch the plant property. People of color make up between 81% and 85% of the population in those sections, with 70.6% to 90.6% considered low-income.
In the tract that includes the plant itself, there are 1,778 residents, 93% of whom are people of color, and 40% are considered low-income.
“If anything terrible happened it would have continued this cycle that goes back decades,” Villagomez said.
Proximity to pollutionA 2018 Environmental Protection Agency study found that people of color are much more likely to live near polluters and breathe polluted air.
The study also concluded that people in poverty are exposed to more fine particulate matter than those living above the poverty line. Those particulates include vehicle fumes, smog, soot, oil smoke, ash and construction dust, all of which have been linked to serious health problems.
It was those and other realities that an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper Jan. 7 acknowledged and pledged to address.
The order set new state goals related to climate change, but it also embraced the notion that environmental justice demands a reckoning on how already-vulnerable areas face dire threats from circumstances over which they have little or no control.
“For too long, our low- and moderate-income communities, our communities of color, our indigenous communities have been disproportionally impacted by pollution and climate change,” Cooper said before signing the document during a ceremony at N.C. A&T State University.
That’s no accident.
The Federal Housing Administration, a product of the New Deal created in 1934, dovetailed the segregation codified by earlier Jim Crow laws when it refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods — a policy that became known as redlining.
At the same time, the FHA subsidized builders who mass-produced entire subdivisions for whites — with the requirement that none of the homes be available to Black buyers.
The redline map for Winston-Salem developed in the late 1930s provides a preview of the racial makeup of neighborhoods today, as do those in cities across the country.
The Winston Weaver plant was built in 1939 and opened in 1940, but was just outside the northern city limits at the time.
While the area wasn’t subject to official redlining, its evolution was rooted in the same socioeconomic realities that guided development just a few miles away.
What was then the northernmost section of Winston-Salem — the Montview community — was labeled Grade C on the FHA’s rating system of neighborhood desirability. Grades A and B were the highest in redline ratings, and D was the worst. According to the government’s criteria, Grade C communities like Montview experienced an “infiltration of a lower grade population,” a not-so-subtle reference to African Americans.
Near the Weaver facility, other industries and residential development would follow, with most of the homes there today built in the 1940s through the 1980s.
That timeline has triggered suggestions that neighbors of the plant should have known what they were getting into when they built homes in or later moved to an area where industrial sites already were established, noted Russell Smith, a geography professor at WSSU who also manages the Spatial Justice Studio at the Center for Design Innovation.
“But did they want to live next to a factory?” he asked. “Or did they move there because it’s what they could afford? In most cases, they ended up making the least-bad decision they could make.”
The same could be said for other areas of Winston-Salem and any other U.S. city.
Less than three miles east of the plant, hundreds of homes surround Smith Reynolds Airport, some within 2,000 feet of a runway. A little more than 3,700 residents live in the census tract closest to the airport. More than 95% of them are people of color.
As was the case with the area near the Winston Weaver plant, most homes around Smith Reynolds were built after the airport was established. Residents of the area then and now didn’t decide to live there because they wanted to be exposed to aircraft noise and related pollution (although some may have been airport employees who preferred to live close to their workplace).
That might not be most people’s choice of neighborhood, but it was theirs. And if the city zones an area for residential development, the people who do choose to live there — for whatever reason — should expect to feel safe from hazards big and small, said Scott Schang, director of the Environmental Law and Policy Clinic at the Wake Forest University School of Law.
In the case of the Winston Weaver fire, the federal, state and local agencies charged with protecting citizens failed to do that, he insisted.
“This situation shouldn’t surprise anyone,” Schang said of the fire. “Ammonium nitrate is not managed as a hazardous chemical under our federal environmental laws — most federal focus is on its potential use by terrorists as an explosive.”
At the state level, North Carolina’s economic dependence on agriculture has resulted in potentially hazardous regulatory blind spots, he added.
“The state legislature has for years exempted anything agricultural from the most basic of laws and safety standards with a policy of promoting pork over people,” Schang said.
‘That status quo’Some — if not most — neighbors of the fertilizer plant likely never imagined the potential threat they faced.
When the evacuation notice was lifted Thursday, one local family told the Journal they were reluctant to immediately return to their home until their safety questions were answered.
“The Winston Weaver fire shows that North Carolina agencies continue to make regulatory decisions without considering environmental impacts on Black, Indigenous, people of color and disadvantaged communities, as has been their long-established practice,” Schang said. “The governor and General Assembly know that, and unfortunately they seem fine with that status quo. It’s time for North Carolina citizens to no longer be OK with that and demand change.”
Cooper, who visited the fire site Wednesday, understands the challenge, said his press secretary, Jordan Monaghan.
“The governor is concerned that underserved and minority communities are often more at risk of suffering from environmental harm and it is one of the reasons why he issued Executive Order 246 to help address this problem,” Monaghan said in an email to the Journal.
At a local level, the city must work to mitigate potential hazards based on development decisions of the past while establishing policies aimed at protecting already-fragile communities, Schang and others said.
“It’s easy to say where we don’t want something,” Smith, the WSSU geography professor, said in reference to industrial facilities.
That’s why more-affluent, largely white communities are far less likely to face frightening situations like neighbors of the Winston Weaver plant experienced.
“This is about power, money and politics,” said Denise Nation, associate professor and chair of the Department of History, Politics and Social Justice at WSSU. “Decisions are often dependent on where people of color are.”
It’s “socially disorganized neighborhoods” that lack the organization and clout to push back, she added.
But again, citizens should not need protection from those who are supposed to be looking after them, Nation insisted.
Shang, from Wake Forest, agreed.
“It’s time for the city to revisit its zoning using a risk-based lens to identify facilities that manage reactive and hazardous materials, not to mention informing citizens of the risks,” he said.
And, he added, as the Winston Weaver fire demonstrated, those hazards still disproportionately impact communities of color.
“That’s not an accident,” he said. “It’s by design.”
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
