Plea for restaurant rescue comes from mayors in Winston-Salem, across the Triad

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said during Tuesday morning's news conference that when a small restaurant goes out of business it causes a ripple effect because a restaurant does business with suppliers of everything from linens to flowers.

"The mom and pops were shut down through no fault of their own, and we need to do what we can to make sure they stay whole," Vaughan said. "We know that our restaurant workers are being impacted in so many different ways through no fault of their own."

Buddy Milner, who co-owns Milner’s American Southern on Stratford Road with his brother John, said that PPP and other loans got the restaurant through the spring, and business had just started to improve at the end of the summer. But then it took a nosedive at the end of October. “It was like somebody cut the faucet off,” he said.

He said he felt fortunate that his 15-year-old restaurant has a solid customer base. “I think we’re going to weather the storm, but it’s going to hurt like hell and take years to make it all up.”

Simone Vicidomini, who has owned B.L.L. Rotisserie on Knollwood Street since 1993, said that restaurants that have been open only a year or two may be hurt the hardest during the coming winter.

"I just see things going down with cold weather coming," he said.