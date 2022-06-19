Plugging in: Triad added nearly 300 ‘zero-emission’ vehicles in the first quarter of 2022

The number of registered electric vehicles in Triad-area counties grew by nearly 300 in the first quarter of 2022.

Guilford led the way in the region with a gain of 130 registered EVs in January, February and March, followed by Forsyth with 59, according to an analysis of data from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

No-emission electric vehicles accounted for 4.7% of new registrations in 10 Triad-region counties. That lagged slightly behind the statewide share of 5.5%.

Guilford’s 11% jump in EV registrations for the quarter doubled the North Carolina average while Forsyth’s 4.5% increase fell slightly below the statewide figure.

A total of 2,600 fully electric vehicles have been registered in the Triad, with Guilford leading the way at 1,154 and Forsyth reaching 656 by the end of March. However, on a per-capita basis, Forsyth’s 588 electric vehicles for every resident kept the county well ahead of Guilford’s 470.

Alamance (36), Davidson (24) and Randolph (15) were the other counties in the region to hit double figures in new EV registrations for the quarter. Davie and Rockingham counties had a net gain of eight electric vehicles followed by Surry with five, Yadkin with three and Stokes with two.

Easing in

Drivers in the Triad and statewide continue to prefer a partial shift to hybrid vehicles over a complete commitment to EVs. Hybrids grew at triple the rate of electric vehicles in the Triad in the first quarter. Nearly 13% of the growth in all registrations over that period was attributable to hybrids.

But while hybrids remain more popular than EVs, their overall market share of the automobile market remains low, noted Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Transportation Program at N.C. State University’s Clean Energy Technology Center.

“Hybrids have been available since 1997 and have not really taken off,” he explained. “That says something about market acceptance and/or marketing and education of that option.”

Hybrids also remain more affordable than EVs, but they likely don’t offer enough of an advantage over traditional vehicles for most potential buyers, Sapienza added.

The electric range for a pure hybrid is 15 to 25 miles, while a plug-in hybrid can go 30 to 60 miles without the gas-powered engine, he explained.

Regular hybrids send power from the engine to the battery when the car is coasting or breaking, while plug-in hybrids use an external charger.

“I do agree that (a hybrid) is a safety net or a viable option for those that still have range anxiety,” Sapienza said. “It also takes the biggest challenge out of consideration that most EV drivers face, which is long trips.”

Research has found that members of the typical American household take three to five trips of at least 300 miles per year. For most EV owners, that would mean charging on the road, far from home — a prospect that worries some drivers who fear being stranded without a place to plug in.

Sapienza noted that he’s had positive experiences driving a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid, including getting 75 miles on electric power and 260 miles on gas during a round trip between Raleigh and Charlotte.

Those 75 battery miles saved him at least three gallons of gas on the trip, which at current prices would have cut the cost of the drive by about $13.

However, that also meant the vehicle was emitting greenhouse gasses for more than three-quarters of the trip.

“Hybrids have a place and make sense,” Sapienza said. “But the consumer really has not embraced them.”

However, drivers who do buy hybrids typically are more satisfied with them than owners of traditional vehicles, according to Consumer Reports.

In the Triad, hybrids and EVs combined accounted for 16.5% of the first-quarter increase in all vehicle registrations, according to NCDOT data.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

