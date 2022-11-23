PNG seeks connection to planned NC biogas network

Piedmont Natural Gas on Tuesday asked state officials for permission to collect gas produced by decomposing manure stored in lagoons on at least 15 North Carolina hog farms.

The so-called biogas would be transported from the Robeson County farms through an underground pipeline system to a single processing facility in Scotland County. There, it would be treated to meet regulatory standards before being transported by truck to another location and injected into the company’s distribution network, according to filings with the N.C. Utilities Commission.

PNG is seeking approval of an interconnection agreement with St. Louis-based Cardinal Bio Energy, which would develop and manage the system.

As many as 28 more farms could potentially be added to what is referred to as a “pilot study,” according to documents.

The commission has approved two other companies for the study, but Cardinal will employ a “proprietary biogas-upgrade technology process” and invest about $30 million in Robeson County through the project, PNG said in its filings.

A PNG spokeswoman declined to comment specifically on the project other than to note that it’s under consideration by the utilities commission.

Pros and cons

Supporters of such projects tout the production of renewable natural gas from the covered lagoons, known as digesters, as a tool in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. Opponents argue that potential threats to air and water quality outweigh any perceived benefits and that spills, odors and other negative impacts disproportionately affect low-income communities of color.

This past spring, a tear in a digester cover on a farm in Wayne County led to a leak of more than 800,000 gallons of animal waste, including 10,745 gallons that reached wetlands, according to NCDEQ.

Despite environmental concerns, digester networks represent a growing industry trend, however.

Smithfield Foods, North Carolina’s largest pork producer, says that 90% of its hog farms will feed into biogas pipelines in the next decade. The company also is partnering with Dominion Energy to invest more than $500 million to cover hog lagoons in North Carolina, Virginia and Utah, capture methane gas and feed it into Dominion’s pipeline network.

The North Carolina section of that system would include more than 30 miles of pipelines connecting 19 hog farms in Duplin and Sampson counties to a Dominion natural gas processing plant.