Police ask for help finding missing

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for help locating Jamir Isaah Williams, 18. Williams is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Williams walked away from his home in the 700 block of West 26th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Williams suffers from a cognitive disorder, authorities said.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Williams by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800, en Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization's Facebook page.