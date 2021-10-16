 Skip to main content
Police ask for help to locate missing woman
 WSPD

Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are trying to find a missing woman.

Anariah Renee Davis, 17, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 202 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen about 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the area of Carver High School in Winston-Salem.

A Silver Alert was issued for Davis by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

