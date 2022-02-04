Police ask public's help finding girl, 14, missing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl missing since Wednesday afternoon.
A Silver Alert has been activated for Desiree Adriana Troncoso, who is descrirbed in a news release as a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Such alerts are activated when a missing person is believed to have a possible cognitive disorder.
She was last seen in the 500 block of Lakewood Glen Court at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday wearing a black jacket, gray shirt with a skull depicted, unknown color pants and black shoes, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
It's unclear where she may have been headed.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.